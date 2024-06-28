Sports stats



Montreal Alouettes

Caleb Evans Pulls off the Fake QB Sneak for 6: CFL

June 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Caleb Evans fakes the QB sneak and hits Cole Spieker to push Montreal's lead to 13.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from June 28, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central