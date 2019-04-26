Cadejos Fall to Lancaster

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Storm dropped their first game as the Cadejos de Lake Elsinore to the JetHawks by the final of 5-1. They out hit Lancaster 10-9, but failed to drive in runners in scoring position as they went 0-for-10. After a tough first inning, San Diego Padres No. 6 prospect (according to MLBPipeline.com) Luis Patino settled down and tossed five innings while striking out five and walking just one.

The JetHawks scored right off the bat as outfielder Ramon Marcelino crushed a two-run home run to right field, giving the visitors a 2-0 advantage. The score would remain the same as reliever Caleb Boushley entered the game in the sixth inning, but the home run parade continued for the JetHawks as second baseman Carlos Herrera ripped a solo home run over the wall in right field adding to the lead, 3-0. Lancaster would add another run in the seventh as well as the ninth to extend their lead to 5-0 as the Storm had just three more outs to work with.

The fans had something to cheer about in the bottom of the ninth as outfielder turned first baseman Taylor Kohlwey crushed his first home run of the season deep into the night over the wall in right field that broke up the shutout. However, the celebration was short lived as Lancaster closed the door on any Cadejos rally and finished the series on a 5-1 winning note.

WP: Antonio Santos (1-1)

LP: Luis Patiño (1-2)

Save: None

Home Runs: LE: Kohlwey (1), LAN: Marcelino (6), Herrera (3)

Time: 2:53

Attendance: 1,215

Lake Elsinore will look to snap their two-game losing streak as they welcome the Inland Empire 66ers to town for a three-game weekend series. It begins with a Fireworks Friday that will feature right-hander Ronald Bolanos (3-0, 3.12 ERA) for the Storm against fellow right-hander Travis Herrin (1-1, 3.97 ERA) for the 66ers. First pitch will be at 7 PM and gates open for the fans at 6 PM. You can purchase tickets at stormbaseball.com or call the Storm at 951-245-HITS (4487). #TheLake

