'Hawks Take Series behind Solid Santos

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Antonio Santos delivered his best start of the season to lead the JetHawks to a 5-1 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Thursday night at The Diamond. The victory wrapped up a four-game series win for Lancaster.

Santos (1-1) did not allow a run over six innings to record the club's third-straight quality start. He allowed six hits, struck out one batter and did not issue a walk.

Ramon Marcelino gave Santos an early lead with a two-run homer in the top of the first off Storm (10-11) starter Luis Patiño (1-2). The homer was Marcelin's team-leading sixth of the season.

The 2-0 score held into the sixth inning when Carlos Herrera hit a solo shot, his third of the season, to the JetHawks (10-11) up, 3-0.

They tacked on another run in the seventh. Todd Czinege led off the inning with a single to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Matt McLaughlin bunted him to second base and Sean Bouchard delivered a RBI-single.

Each teams scored a run in the ninth inning.

Lancaster pitchers combined to strike out one batter and did not issue a walk in the game.

The JetHawks return home to host the Visalia Rawhide on Friday night in the first of a three-game series. The Rawhide enter the series on a 13-game winning streak, including a three-game sweep of the JetHawks last weekend. Will Gaddis is scheduled to start for Lancaster against Jeff Bain. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

