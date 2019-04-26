Quakes Fall in Ten on Thursday

San Bernardino, CA - Inland Empire scratched out a run in the bottom of the tenth inning, completing a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday night at San Manuel Stadium.

The 66ers rallied from two runs down, salvaging a split in the four-game series with the Quakes.

Tied at 3-3 in the tenth, the Quakes were unable to push across anything in the top of the inning, despite having a runner at second base to open the inning against 66ers' reliever Erik Manoah, Jr. (1-0).

In the last of the tenth, Austin Hamilton struggled with his command, as he threw a wild pitch on ball-four to Ryan Vega, allowing the winning run to move from second to third. After going 0-2 on the following hitter, Hamilton (0-1) allowed a game-winning single to right-center off the bat of Kyle Survance, giving Inland Empire the walk-off win.

The Quakes had just four hits on the night, but ran the bases well, stealing a season-high eight bags on the night.

Jeter Downs opened the game with a single, then stole second and eventually scored on a Donovan Casey single, making it 1-0 against Inland Empire starter Oliver Ortega.

After the 66ers tied it in the bottom of the first against Rancho starter Victor Gonzalez, the Quakes took a 2-1 advantage in the third, as Downs reached on a walk, stole two more bases, then scored on a Connor Wong sac fly, making it 2-1.

Brayan Morales opened the fifth with a single, then stole second and third, before coming home on a Casey sacrifice fly, giving the Quakes a 3-1 lead.

Inland Empire scored the final three runs, getting one in the fifth and one in the sixth against Leo Crawford, evening the game at 3-3.

The Quakes (12-9) remain in first place after the split of the four-game series. They head to Modesto on Friday, where they'll open a three-game set opposite the Nuts at 7:05pm. Edwin Uceta (0-0) will go for Rancho, as he'll be opposed by Modesto's Ian McKinney in game one.

After the weekend series in Modesto, the Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Monday, April 29th, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm as part of a four-game home stand. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

