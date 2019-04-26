Rawhide Break Franchise Record by Winning 13 in a Row

April 26, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA, CA - Tonight the Rawhide made franchise history by becoming the first team in the 73 years of the organization to win 13 games consecutively. The Rawhide defeated the Stockton Ports 4-3 to sweep the Ports in four games.

Prior to tonight, the franchise record was a 12-game win streak. Including this season, it has happened only four times: 1990, 2003, 2014, 2019.

The longest win streak in California League history is 26 by the 1947 Stockton Ports. 26 is also the longest streak in MLB by the 1916 New York Giants. The MiLB record is 29 by the 1987 Salt Lake City Trappers, which is the longest streak in professional baseball.

The Ports scored first in the top of the fifth. Stockton drove in three runs off hits from Jeremy Eirman, Jason Schwarz, and Nick Allen. The damage ended after Schwarz was thrown out at the plate from left field.

The Rawhide did not answer back until the bottom of the sixth. Luis Alejandro Basabe led off with a walk and he reached third after Renae Martinez doubled to left field. Jake McCarthy singled to drive in the first run for Visalia and make the score 3-1. Martinez scored when Anfernee Grier flew out to right field. The Rawhide tied it up when McCarthy scored on a wild pitch by Jared Poche. The fourth and final run of the game came off a Camden Duzenack double, scoring Yoel Yanqui. Kevin McCanna earned the win for the Rawhide and Matt Brill got his fourth save of the season.

The Rawhide go on the road tomorrow to face the Lancaster Jethawks to try and continue this historic winning streak.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.