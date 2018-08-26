Cabrera's Walk-Off Double Completes Sweep for Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Road Warriors 2-1 in 10 innings on Sunday evening in the finale of a three-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Neither side dented home plate until the bottom of the sixth inning. Lew Ford opened the inning with a double and came around to score on a sacrifice fly to right field by Ramon Cabrera. The Road Warriors tied the ballgame at one in the eighth inning when Ermindo Escobar singled, moved to second on a balk and scored on a two-out RBI double by Anthony Ray.

It remained 1-1 until the bottom of the 10th inning. David Washington drew a one-out walk then came around to score the winning run on a first-pitch walk-off double to left-center field from Cabrera.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Dennis O'Grady tossed three perfect innings for Long Island, striking out two. Felix Baez-Pool lasted six innings, giving up one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six. Logan Ondrusek (2-1) collected the win after striking out the side in a scoreless 10th inning. Julio DePaula (0-3) took the loss, giving up the winning run on one hit and one walk in the 10th.

Cabrera led the Flock with two hits and two RBIs. Ford, Anthony Vega and Dan Lyons each added two hits as well.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Tuesday night when they open a four-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Thundersticks, courtesy of the Anne V. Graziani Fund. It's also a Two-Fer Tuesday at the ballpark! Fans purchasing tickets to the game online at LIDucks.com or via the Ducks mobile app can receive a special buy one, get one free offer by entering the promo code "BOGO" at checkout (max. four total tickets per transaction). Right-hander John Brownell (9-10, 4.56) gets the start for the Ducks against Barnstormers righty Brooks Hall (9-3, 5.06).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Bethpage Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX, CLICKING HERE or downloading the Ducks mobile app. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

