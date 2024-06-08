Burlington Wins for the First Time in 2024 with Late Game Heroics

June 8, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







BURLINGTON, N.C. - After being down 9-0 after the 2nd Inning, the Sock Puppets mounted one of the largest comebacks in Sock Puppets history to secure their first victory of the 2024 season. They scored 11-unanswered runs in the final three innings to take the lead and win game one against the Johnson City Doughboys.

The game started with a bang for the Johnson City Doughboys, who brought six runs across to score in the 1st, after sending 10 batters to the plate in the inning. The Doughboys added three more runs in the second after a three-run home run by Noah Rabin. The first run for the Sock Puppets came in the bottom of the third due to a fielder's choice double play.

Both offenses stalled in the game's middle innings, but the Sock Puppets' comeback started in the sixth. Two runs came across after Ryan Smith walked the bases loaded, and cutting the deficit down to six.

Burlington's offense came alive in the seventh in the most powerful way, hitting back-to-back three-run home runs; one by Cole Nelson (UNC-Wilmington) and the other by Charlie Granatell (Elon University). Those 6-runs serving as the tying effort to the 9-run comeback.

In the eighth, the Sock Puppets took the lead, scoring the go-ahead run with a Nick Allen RBI single and then a crucial insurance run with a single up the middle into center field by Brian Heckelman. Jerek Hobb recorded the final three outs to cap off a thrilling game, giving the Sock Puppets their first victory of the 2024 season.

Game two of the three-game series is tomorrow, Saturday, June 8, at 7:00pm with gates opening at 6:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 8, 2024

Burlington Wins for the First Time in 2024 with Late Game Heroics - Burlington Sock Puppets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.