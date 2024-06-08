Flyboys Take Down Otterbots

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys took down the Danville Otterbots 11-9, in game one of a three-game series. Greeneville has started off the season on fire winning their first three games.

The offense got going early in the top of the first inning when Danville took a 2-0 lead thanks to RBIs by Alex Conover and Tanner McCammon. The Flyboys then quickly responded with four runs of their own in the bottom of the first, thanks to RBIs from Nick Arias, Dylan Jackson and Paul Taylor.

The offense did not stop there as in the second inning the Flyboys and the Otterbots both tacked on another run making the score 5-3.

In the top of the third inning the Otterbots took their second lead of the game via two doubles, one by Michael Callen Moss, and one by Tanner McCammon. Once again the Flyboys responded with a great offensive inning in the home half, taking the lead right back 9-6.

The Flyboys would not give the lead back up after the third inning eventually winning the game 11-9.

While most 11-9 games are filled with home runs and extra base hits, this one was different. 14 walks by the Danville pitching staff lead to free base after free base for flyboys hitters who capitalized on almost every chance.

Brady Frederick got the save pitching the final two innings without allowing a hit. Through his first three innings of work this season Frederick has not allowed a hit and has eight total strikeouts.

The Flyboys will now look to take the series on Saturday and start off the season with four straight wins.

