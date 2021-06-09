Burleson's 2-RBI Single in 8th Sends Cardinals to 8-6 Win over Travelers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - With the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning, Alec Burleson showed why he's the St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month.

Springfield's lefty RF sent a 1-0 pitch into left field as something between a liner and a blooper, falling to the grass and allowing SS Delvin Perez and 3B Nolan Gorman to scamper home for an 8-6 Cardinals lead and win over the visiting Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night at Hammons Field.

RHP Edgar Escobar secured the win for Springfield in the ninth, striking out a pair of Travelers and earning his third save of the season.

Cardinals pitchers struck out 18 Travelers in the game, falling one short of the all-time team record 19 set on May 8, 2009 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Springfield starter RHP Dalton Roach struck out seven over 4.2 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk. RHP Ramon Santos (W, 2-0) struck out nine of 3.1 relief innings, giving up a run on two hits and a walk.

Gorman gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the first inning with his fourth home run of the season. Gorman finished the night 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and a walk, raising his team-best average to .316.

Perez paced Springfield's lineup with three hits out of the leadoff spot, scoring twice.

Usually an infielder, LF Brendan Donovan went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and a steal in his first Double-A game.

The Cardinals trailed 4-2 through three innings after a pair of home runs by former Cardinals catcher Brian O'Keefe in the second and third innings and an RBI single by 3B Josh Morgan in the second. Springfield took a 5-4 lead on C Aaron Antonini's three-run home run in the fourth. It was Antonini's first-career Double-A homer. Tied 5-5 in the fifth, Cardinals 2B Nick Dunn put Springfield ahead 6-5 with an RBI single, scoring Donovan.

