Aerosmith & Brady Feigl Too Much for the Missions

Aerosmith (figuratively) and Brady Feigl (literally) were too much for the San Antonio Missions Wednesday night as the RockHounds rolled to a 9-1 win at Nelson Wolff Stadium in the Alamo City.

Feigl pitched six shutout innings and was brilliant. The right-hander allowed just two baserunners ... both on bunt singles ... did not walk a batter and struck out six. He allowed only two hard-hit balls and needed defensive help just once, with Devin Foyle making a sliding catch on C.J. Abrams' soft line drive to left field in the second inning.

The Aerosmith Syndrome ("Walk This Way") was the "rest of the story." Missions pitching walked 10 batters and hit three more and the defense didn't help, with San Antonio committing three errors in the first two innings.

The RockHounds took a 4-0 lead in the second and built the lead to 6-0 through five innings. They scored the six runs on two hits, five walks, two hit batsmen and the three defensive miscues. Collin Theroux had a two-run single in a three-run eighth inning to cap the 'Hounds scoring.

The 'Hounds took full advantage of their opportunities, with eight different hitters scoring and/or driving in a run in the win.

The RockHounds (18-14) snapped a three-game slide and have now won 8-of-their-last-11. Frisco (18-13) fell at home to Northwest Arkansas, so the 'Hounds move to within a half-game of the first-place RoughRiders in the AA Central South Division race.

Kibbles & Bits

Nick Allen returned to the lineup after a two-week absence, playing for Team USA in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. The A's # 3 prospect will miss a little more time in July ... happily so ... when he re-joins Team USA for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Next Game

Thursday, June 10 vs. San Antonio Missions

Nelson Wolff Stadium San Antonio, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Third of a six-game series and 12-game road trip

Probable Starters

SA: Caleb Boushley (RH, 1-2, 3.91)

RH: Chase Cohen (RH, 1-0, 1.86)

Next at Rocky Town

USA Softball is at Momentum Bank Ballpark this Friday & Saturday (June 11 & 12). The Women's National Team will play a double-header each day at 5:30 with gates opening at 4:00.

Tickets are available at the box office and online at midlandrockhounds.org.

The RockHounds return home Tuesday (June 22) to host the Wichita Wind Surge (AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in a six-game homestand, June 22-27 at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Double-A Central League Stories from June 9, 2021

