Walks and Errors Doom the Missions on Wednesday Night

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions walked 10 batters and recorded three errors during their 9-1 loss to Midland Wednesday night. The team also hit three batters during the ballgame.

Reggie Lawson made his 2021 debut as the starting pitcher for the San Antonio Missions. He was activated by the club prior to tonight's game. The right-hander is currently the seventh ranked prospect in the Padres' organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

He was not scheduled to pitch very long but was pulled during his second inning of work. Due to some fielding errors, Lawson allowed four runs with only one of those being earned runs and was replaced by Dylan Rheault. Lawson's final line was 1.1 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed and four runs.

In that four-run second inning, Midland scored their first run due to a fielding error from Eguy Rosario. Jeremy Eierman drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Then a wild pitch from Rheault plated the third run of the inning. Lastly, a passed ball from catcher Juan Fernandez allowed the fourth run to score.

Rheault was relieved by Adrian Martinez before the third inning. Martinez was forced to exit the game with an apparent injury, and he was replaced by Fred Schlichtholz.

Meanwhile, the Missions offense had recorded one base hit through the first five innings against Brady Feigl which was a bunt single from CJ Abrams. The Missions recorded their second hit on another bunt single in the sixth inning.

The RockHounds scored two more runs in the fifth inning courtesy of walks and hit by pitches. Both Eierman and Logan Davidson scored runs on bases loaded walks. Midland extended their lead to 6-0.

Midland added three more runs off reliever Carlos Belen in the top of the eighth inning. With the bases loaded, Chase Calabuig scored a run on a ground out. Collin Theroux followed with a two-run single to make it a 9-0 ballgame.

The Missions loaded the bases in the ninth inning with one out. They scored their lone run on a wild pitch while Jack Suwinski struck out swinging.

Post-Game Notes

- With the loss, San Antonio falls to 16-16 on the season

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect, #8 MLB prospect): 2-4, SB

- Reggie Lawson (#7 Padres prospect): L, 1.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R (1 ER), BB

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 0-3, BB, E

- Mason Fox (#22 Padres prospect): 2.1 IP, H, BB, 4 K

