Bunker's Buddies Kids Club Memberships Now Available
February 8, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced today the return of their Bunker's Buddies Kids Club for the 2022 season. The official kids club, presented by Bubba's 33, will have both a premium and free membership for all children 12 and under.
Children in the Bunker's Buddies Kids Club will enjoy numerous perks at Segra Stadium and Bubba's 33. Both tiers (premium and free) will offer a Membership I.D., one complimentary reserved ticket in honor of the child's birthday, and an e-newsletter subscription. Premium members will enjoy a complimentary reserved ticket for all Sunday home games throughout the season, along with a variety of other branded kids club items and exclusive event invitations.
Here is a full list of benefits for each membership package:
2022 Bunker's Buddies Premium Membership
Cost: $75.00
* 11 complimentary reserved tickets to all Sunday home games
* Membership I.D. and custom lanyard
* Official welcome pack with Woodpeckers t-shirt and Bubba's 33 goodies
* One (1) complimentary reserved ticket for the child's birthday
* One (1) complimentary reserved ticket for Fathers on Father's Day
* $30 discount on a birthday party package
* Invite to three special events during baseball season
* E-Newsletter subscription to stay up to date on everything Kids Club
2022 Bunker's Buddies Free Membership
Cost: FREE!
* One (1) complimentary reserved ticket for child's birthday
* Membership I.D.
* E-Newsletter subscription to stay up to date on everything Kids Club
For more information on the Bubba's 33 Bunker's Buddies Kids Club or to sign your child up, visit us online at www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or by calling us at (910) 813-7464. The Woodpeckers return to Segra Stadium for their third season of play against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday, April 12th at Segra Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...
Low-A East League Stories from February 8, 2022
- Now Accepting National Anthem Submissions - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Victor Estevez Named Manager of the Mudcats for 2022 Season - Carolina Mudcats
- Bunker's Buddies Kids Club Memberships Now Available - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fayetteville Woodpeckers Stories
- Bunker's Buddies Kids Club Memberships Now Available
- Segra Stadium to Host Second Annual All-American Classic
- Woodpeckers Unveil 'Backpacks for Patriots' Initiative
- Woodpeckers to Host Inaugural 'Fayetteville Holiday Lights' Event
- Woodpeckers to Host Fall Festival November 6th