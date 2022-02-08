Bunker's Buddies Kids Club Memberships Now Available

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced today the return of their Bunker's Buddies Kids Club for the 2022 season. The official kids club, presented by Bubba's 33, will have both a premium and free membership for all children 12 and under.

Children in the Bunker's Buddies Kids Club will enjoy numerous perks at Segra Stadium and Bubba's 33. Both tiers (premium and free) will offer a Membership I.D., one complimentary reserved ticket in honor of the child's birthday, and an e-newsletter subscription. Premium members will enjoy a complimentary reserved ticket for all Sunday home games throughout the season, along with a variety of other branded kids club items and exclusive event invitations.

Here is a full list of benefits for each membership package:

2022 Bunker's Buddies Premium Membership

Cost: $75.00

* 11 complimentary reserved tickets to all Sunday home games

* Membership I.D. and custom lanyard

* Official welcome pack with Woodpeckers t-shirt and Bubba's 33 goodies

* One (1) complimentary reserved ticket for the child's birthday

* One (1) complimentary reserved ticket for Fathers on Father's Day

* $30 discount on a birthday party package

* Invite to three special events during baseball season

* E-Newsletter subscription to stay up to date on everything Kids Club

2022 Bunker's Buddies Free Membership

Cost: FREE!

* One (1) complimentary reserved ticket for child's birthday

* Membership I.D.

* E-Newsletter subscription to stay up to date on everything Kids Club

For more information on the Bubba's 33 Bunker's Buddies Kids Club or to sign your child up, visit us online at www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or by calling us at (910) 813-7464. The Woodpeckers return to Segra Stadium for their third season of play against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday, April 12th at Segra Stadium.

