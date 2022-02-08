Victor Estevez Named Manager of the Mudcats for 2022 Season

February 8, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers today named Victor Estevez as the new manager of the Carolina Mudcats for the 2022 season. Estevez will be joined in Carolina by newly announced pitching coach Drew Thomas, hitting coach Ken Joyce, coach Jorge Ortega, athletic trainer Benny Arroyo, and strength and conditioning specialist Jonah Mergen.

Estevez takes the helm in place of former Mudcats' skipper Joe Ayrault, who was promoted to High-A Wisconsin. Ayrault led the Mudcats to a 268-260 (.508) record over his five seasons in Carolina and leaves as the club's all-time winningest manager.

Estevez is entering his 10th season in the Brewers organization and first as manager with the Mudcats. He most recently spent the last six seasons managing the Rookie level Dominican Summer League Brewers. The 33-year-old Estevez additionally spent the past two seasons as the organization's Dominican Summer League field coordinator.

A native of Distrito Nacional, in the Dominican Republic, Estevez began his coaching career as the infield coach with the DSL Brewers from 2013 through 2015 before compiling a 161-183 (.468) record in six seasons as skipper of the same team from 2016 through 2021. He additionally managed Vaquerios de Montería to a 22-14 (.611) record and a runner-up finish in the Colombian League in the winter of 2021-22. Estevez is a former infielder who spent four seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks system (2007-2010). He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Universidad del Caribe in 2020.

Thomas is in his first season with the Brewers and Mudcats. He comes to Carolina and the professional ranks after a 15-year run at Coastal Carolina University, including the past 10 as pitching coach. His Chanticleers led their conference in ERA six times during Thomas' 10 seasons as pitching coach and won the College World Series in 2016. The 46-year-old Thomas additionally coached at IMG Academy in Florida from 2003 through 2006. Thomas pitched in the San Diego Padres organization in 1998 and with the Frontier League's Canton Crocodiles in 1999 and 2000.

Joyce is also entering his first season with both the Mudcats and the Brewers organization. The 57-year-old Joyce was most recently the hitting coach of the Atlantic League's West Virginia Power in 2021. Joyce brings an extensive resume to Carolina having coached in the New York Yankees (2017-2020), San Francisco Giants (2010-2016), Toronto Blue Jays (2002-2009), and Miami Marlins (1994-1995) organizations. A hitting coach for most of his career, Joyce has additionally managed several teams including Blue Jays' Class-A affiliates in Charleston (2004) and Lansing (2005-2006), as well as the Marlins' Class-A team in Utica from 1998 through 1999.

A former Mudcats pitcher, Ortega is entering his third year as a coach in the Brewers organization, including his first with Carolina. As a player he appeared in eight games and made six starts for the Mudcats during what his final season as a player in 2018. The 28-year-old Ortega was originally signed by the Brewers in 2011 as a non-drafted free agent. He went on to pitch eight seasons in the Milwaukee farm system from 2011 through 2018. A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Ortega was a mid and post-season All-Star in 2015 with the High-A Brevard County Manatees. He was also the Pioneer League's Most Valuable Player with Rookie level Helena in 2014.

Arroyo enters his first year with Carolina, but his seventh year overall in the Brewers organization. Mergen, the lone returnee to the 2022 Carolina field staff, enters his sixth straight season with the Mudcats and his 12th overall in the Milwaukee organization.

Season ticket packages, and mini plans including the Grand Slam Giveaway Plan and the Joey Wiemer Ticket Package are all on sale now at www.carolinamudcats.com, (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Single-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats are entering their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Season ticket packages for the 2022 season are on sale now at carolinamudcats.com/season and by calling (919) 269-2287. Opening Day 2022 is scheduled for Friday, April 8 against the Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from February 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.