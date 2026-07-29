Bucs Welcome David Driscoll as Senior Advisor, Player Development & Sports Performance

Published on July 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Buccaneers are excited to announce that David Driscoll will be joining the Hockey Operations team as Senior Advisor, Player Development and Sports Performance. Driscoll brings years of experience in management and mentoring that will help our athletes compete at peak performance.

"I'm excited to get this chapter going," Driscoll said. "Last season we started exploring how professional skill building, resilience training and self discovery can become an advantage. While that work was foundational, the added commitment for the 2026 - 2027 season from ownership and the coaching staff ensures that we are doing everything to maximize talent both on and off the ice."

Driscoll is a Boston-based investor. He primarily focuses on early-stage companies in financial services, cybersecurity/national security and human performance sectors. He has assisted in the fundraising efforts as well as personnel selection, training and mentoring of executives across many early and later stage companies. He was and early stage investor in www.O2X.com, a human performance company started by former U.S. special operations team members. He has served as a mentor to members of the Boston College Mens Hockey Team since 2005 and the University of Virginia Men's Tennis team since 2015, and through the Honor Foundation, he's mentored departing members of the United States Special Operations community. Using experiences gathered in the business world, he has helped multiple soldiers, executives and athletes reach their potential through programmatic executive coaching. Driscoll is a Boston College graduate, and he enjoys playing golf, coaching his children's sports teams and reading history.

"Adding David to our player development staff is a tremendous opportunity for our organization," said Derek Damon, Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations. "His background is incredibly unique, blending leadership, executive coaching, human performance, and years of mentoring high-level athletes. He's built a reputation for helping people maximize their potential, and that's exactly the type of resource we want available to our players. David's experience developing leaders and performers, both on and off the ice, will be a tremendous asset as we continue building a championship culture in Des Moines. We're excited to welcome him to our staff, and we know he'll have a significant impact on the growth of our players and our organization."







United States Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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