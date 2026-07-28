Bucs Announce 2026-27 Promotional Schedule
Published on July 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Des Moines Buccaneers News Release
West Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers play 29 games at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex during the 2026-27 season. View the promo schedule page, including a downloadable version, here!
Some fan-favorite theme nights with specialty jerseys are making their return for the 2026-27 season. Specialty jersey nights are our Premium Games, subject to differing ticket pricing. Pink in the Rink, presented by The Iowa Clinic, will take place October 10th, during breast cancer awareness month. Veterans Appreciation & Scouts Night will take place November 13th. Farmers Appreciation, presented by Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance is January 2nd; our annual Guns N Hoses matchup is February 20th; and Barkaneers Night is March 6th.
The Bucs are adding on an additional specialty jersey night this season, celebrating trade workers all across Iowa! Hard Hat Appreciation Night will take place March 27th.
What fun is a theme night without dressing up? The Bucs would love to see YOU participate in our dress-to-the-theme games throughout the season. Margaritaville, 80s Night, Country Night, and more! We can't wait to see what you have to bring.
Bucs games are for kids, too! We have various games throughout the season dedicated to our young fans. October 3rd is Kids Opening Day, December 4th is Youth Sports Night, and March 10th is Winger's Birthday! The Bucs will also be hosting a school-day game on Tuesday, March 2nd, at 11 a.m.
Friday nights are all 2-for-1 beer and Fireball Fridays! Enjoy 2 drinks for the price of 1 through the end of the first period and $3 off Fireball drinks. Fridays are also Kwik Star BOGO tickets. Bring in your Kwik Star receipt and get two tickets for the price of one. Saturdays are all Tito's Saturday. Enjoy $3 off all Tito's drinks!
2026-27 BUCCANEERS HOME GAMES & PROMOTIONS
subject to change
October 3 vs Omaha
Home Opener
Schedule magnet giveaway
2-for-1 beer
Fireball Friday
Kwik Star Friday
October 4 vs Tri-City
Kids Opening Day
Hat & Mitten Toss
Tito's Saturday
Signature Saturday
October 10 vs Lincoln
Pink in the Rink
presented by The Iowa Clinic
Post-game jersey auction
Pink LED foam stick giveaway
Tito's Saturday
October 16 vs Waterloo
College Rivalry Night
2-for-1 beer
Fireball Friday
Kwik Star Friday
$1 Dog Night
October 30 vs Youngstown
2-for-1 beer
Fireball Friday
Kwik Star Friday
$1 Dog Night
October 31 vs Youngstown
Mutt Strut
Tito's Saturday
Signature Saturday
November 13 vs Dubuque
Veterans Appreciation & Scouts Night
Post-game jersey auction
Veterans Hat giveaway
2-for-1 beer
Fireball Friday
Kwik Star Friday
November 20 vs Muskegon
Red Out
Red cowbell giveaway
2-for-1 beer
Fireball Friday
Kwik Star Friday
November 21 vs Muskegon
80s Night
Retro keychain giveaway
Tito's Saturday
$1 Dog Night
Signature Saturday
November 27 vs Chicago
2-for-1 beer
Fireball Friday
Kwik Star Friday
November 28 vs Chicago
Faith & Family Night
presented by Thrivent
Teddy Bear Toss
presented by DMOS
White out
2-for-1 beer
Fireball Friday
Kwik Star Friday
December 4 vs Cedar Rapids
Youth Sports Night
Bucs pennant giveaway
2-for-1 beer
Fireball Friday
Kwik Star Friday
$1 Dog Night
Deceber 15 vs Cedar Rapids
Silent Night
Ornament giveaway
Ugly Sweater Out
$1 Hot Chocolate
January 2 vs Omaha
Farmers Appreciation
presented by Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance
Post-game jersey auction
Tito's Saturday
$1 Dog Night
Post-game skate
January 8 vs Madison
Margaritaville Night
Souvenir cup giveaway
2-for-1 beer
Fireball Friday
Kwik Star Friday
January 9 vs Madison
Zoo Night
presented by Blank Park Zoo
Tito's Saturday
$1 Dog Night
Signature Saturday
January 15 vs Sioux Falls
Bingo Night
2-for-1 beer
Fireball Friday
Kwik Star Friday
January 17 vs Waterloo
Sensory-Friendly Game & Autism Awareness Night
presented by Donutland
Fidget cube giveaway
$1 Dog night
February 12 vs Waterloo
Women in Sports Night
2-for-1 beer
Fireball Friday
Kwik Star Friday
February 13 vs Dubuque
Lunch bag giveaway
Tito's Saturday
Post-game skate
February 19 vs Fargo
Des Moines Youth Hockey Association Night
2-for-1 beer
Fireball Friday
Kwik Star Friday
$1 Dog night
February 20 vs Fargo
Guns N Hoses
Family & Billet Appreciation Night
2-for-1 beer
Fireball Friday
Kwik Star Friday
February 27 vs Sioux City
Country Night
Shot glass giveaway
Tito's Saturday
$1 Dog Night
Post-game skate
March 2 vs Lincoln
School Day Game
March 5 vs Waterloo
Dupaco Night
Dupaco giveaway
2-for-1 beer
Fireball Friday
Kwik Star Friday
March 6 vs Sioux City
Barkaneers
Doxie Dash
Post-game jersey auction
Tito's Saturday
$1 Dog Night
March 10 vs Muskegon
Winger's Birthday
$1 Dog Night
March 27 vs Omaha
Hard Hat Appreciation night
Post-game jersey auction
Hard hat stress toy giveaway
Tito's Saturday
Post-game skate
April 2 vs Sioux Falls
Fan Appreciation Night
Team photo magnet giveaway
2-for-1 beer
Fireball Friday
Kwik Star Friday
United States Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2026
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