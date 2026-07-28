Bucs Announce 2026-27 Promotional Schedule

Published on July 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







West Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers play 29 games at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex during the 2026-27 season. View the promo schedule page, including a downloadable version, here!

Some fan-favorite theme nights with specialty jerseys are making their return for the 2026-27 season. Specialty jersey nights are our Premium Games, subject to differing ticket pricing. Pink in the Rink, presented by The Iowa Clinic, will take place October 10th, during breast cancer awareness month. Veterans Appreciation & Scouts Night will take place November 13th. Farmers Appreciation, presented by Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance is January 2nd; our annual Guns N Hoses matchup is February 20th; and Barkaneers Night is March 6th.

The Bucs are adding on an additional specialty jersey night this season, celebrating trade workers all across Iowa! Hard Hat Appreciation Night will take place March 27th.

What fun is a theme night without dressing up? The Bucs would love to see YOU participate in our dress-to-the-theme games throughout the season. Margaritaville, 80s Night, Country Night, and more! We can't wait to see what you have to bring.

Bucs games are for kids, too! We have various games throughout the season dedicated to our young fans. October 3rd is Kids Opening Day, December 4th is Youth Sports Night, and March 10th is Winger's Birthday! The Bucs will also be hosting a school-day game on Tuesday, March 2nd, at 11 a.m.

Friday nights are all 2-for-1 beer and Fireball Fridays! Enjoy 2 drinks for the price of 1 through the end of the first period and $3 off Fireball drinks. Fridays are also Kwik Star BOGO tickets. Bring in your Kwik Star receipt and get two tickets for the price of one. Saturdays are all Tito's Saturday. Enjoy $3 off all Tito's drinks!

2026-27 BUCCANEERS HOME GAMES & PROMOTIONS

subject to change

October 3 vs Omaha

Home Opener

Schedule magnet giveaway

2-for-1 beer

Fireball Friday

Kwik Star Friday

October 4 vs Tri-City

Kids Opening Day

Hat & Mitten Toss

Tito's Saturday

Signature Saturday

October 10 vs Lincoln

Pink in the Rink

presented by The Iowa Clinic

Post-game jersey auction

Pink LED foam stick giveaway

Tito's Saturday

October 16 vs Waterloo

College Rivalry Night

2-for-1 beer

Fireball Friday

Kwik Star Friday

$1 Dog Night

October 30 vs Youngstown

2-for-1 beer

Fireball Friday

Kwik Star Friday

$1 Dog Night

October 31 vs Youngstown

Mutt Strut

Tito's Saturday

Signature Saturday

November 13 vs Dubuque

Veterans Appreciation & Scouts Night

Post-game jersey auction

Veterans Hat giveaway

2-for-1 beer

Fireball Friday

Kwik Star Friday

November 20 vs Muskegon

Red Out

Red cowbell giveaway

2-for-1 beer

Fireball Friday

Kwik Star Friday

November 21 vs Muskegon

80s Night

Retro keychain giveaway

Tito's Saturday

$1 Dog Night

Signature Saturday

November 27 vs Chicago

2-for-1 beer

Fireball Friday

Kwik Star Friday

November 28 vs Chicago

Faith & Family Night

presented by Thrivent

Teddy Bear Toss

presented by DMOS

White out

2-for-1 beer

Fireball Friday

Kwik Star Friday

December 4 vs Cedar Rapids

Youth Sports Night

Bucs pennant giveaway

2-for-1 beer

Fireball Friday

Kwik Star Friday

$1 Dog Night

Deceber 15 vs Cedar Rapids

Silent Night

Ornament giveaway

Ugly Sweater Out

$1 Hot Chocolate

January 2 vs Omaha

Farmers Appreciation

presented by Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance

Post-game jersey auction

Tito's Saturday

$1 Dog Night

Post-game skate

January 8 vs Madison

Margaritaville Night

Souvenir cup giveaway

2-for-1 beer

Fireball Friday

Kwik Star Friday

January 9 vs Madison

Zoo Night

presented by Blank Park Zoo

Tito's Saturday

$1 Dog Night

Signature Saturday

January 15 vs Sioux Falls

Bingo Night

2-for-1 beer

Fireball Friday

Kwik Star Friday

January 17 vs Waterloo

Sensory-Friendly Game & Autism Awareness Night

presented by Donutland

Fidget cube giveaway

$1 Dog night

February 12 vs Waterloo

Women in Sports Night

2-for-1 beer

Fireball Friday

Kwik Star Friday

February 13 vs Dubuque

Lunch bag giveaway

Tito's Saturday

Post-game skate

February 19 vs Fargo

Des Moines Youth Hockey Association Night

2-for-1 beer

Fireball Friday

Kwik Star Friday

$1 Dog night

February 20 vs Fargo

Guns N Hoses

Family & Billet Appreciation Night

2-for-1 beer

Fireball Friday

Kwik Star Friday

February 27 vs Sioux City

Country Night

Shot glass giveaway

Tito's Saturday

$1 Dog Night

Post-game skate

March 2 vs Lincoln

School Day Game

March 5 vs Waterloo

Dupaco Night

Dupaco giveaway

2-for-1 beer

Fireball Friday

Kwik Star Friday

March 6 vs Sioux City

Barkaneers

Doxie Dash

Post-game jersey auction

Tito's Saturday

$1 Dog Night

March 10 vs Muskegon

Winger's Birthday

$1 Dog Night

March 27 vs Omaha

Hard Hat Appreciation night

Post-game jersey auction

Hard hat stress toy giveaway

Tito's Saturday

Post-game skate

April 2 vs Sioux Falls

Fan Appreciation Night

Team photo magnet giveaway

2-for-1 beer

Fireball Friday

Kwik Star Friday







United States Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2026

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