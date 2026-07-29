Muskegon Lumberjacks Charitable Foundation Jacks Classic Returns August 21st

Published on July 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Take part in the Annual Jacks Classic golf outing put on by the Muskegon Lumberjacks Charitable Foundation on August 21st at the Lincoln Golf Club in Muskegon, MI

The annual outing features a 9 am shotgun start after a continental breakfast, and a steak dinner following the round of golf. Go home with prizes from various hole contests, or from the raffle and silent auction.

The cost is $500/team. Sign up by visiting this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfG85gj7OzDKvPo06nVsxWqUUvQFEB0-_c9RMTMCUAchB1Fbg/viewform

Interested in sponsoring a hole, or donating an item for the auction? Contact Lee Andrews (231-638-0459) or Joe Mahan (231-720-8393) for more information.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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