Tynan Lawrence Named to Hockey Canada World Junior Summer Showcase Roster

Published on July 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







WINDSOR, ON, CAN - Lumberjacks alum Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) took the first step towards representing Canada at the 2027 World Junior Championship, earning a spot on the World Junior Summer Showcase roster.

Lawrence spent two seasons in Muskegon, leading the Lumberjacks to the organization's first Clark Cup Championship in 2025. With 18 points in 14 playoff games, Lawrence was named the 2025 Clark Cup Playoff MVP before returning to Muskegon for the 2026-27 season. The New Brunswick native is the only USHL alum to earn a spot on the roster, joining 32 CHL-developed players.

Earlier this summer, Lawrence was selected 11th overall in the NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues, becoming the 4th Lumberjack selected in the first round of the NHL Draft in the past three years.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

Tynan Lawrence Named to Hockey Canada World Junior Summer Showcase Roster - Muskegon Lumberjacks

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