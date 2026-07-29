Force Announce Jack Adams as Assistant Coach

Published on July 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







FARGO, ND - Wednesday, July 29th the Fargo Force announced Force Alumni Jack Adams will be returning to Fargo as the team's Assistant Coach.

"We are excited to bring Jack on as an assistant coach," said Fargo Force Head Coach, Brett Skinner. "He brings a specific skill set as a coach that will round out our staffs ability to push the levels we can reach when it comes to player development. His experience working with NHL players on their specific skating and skill acquirement needs in the off seasons is a great addition to our staff. His ability to relate to players through his different experiences he had as a player will be invaluable to our athletes. We're excited to get him back to Fargo."

The Massachusetts native is no stranger to Fargo as he played 110 games for the Force from 2015-2017. During his time in Fargo Adams tallied 45G-39A for 84 total points, he holds the Force records for goals in a single season (37), powerplay goals in a single season (15), and game winning goals in a single season (7). Adams played on a line with other notable Force Alumni, Blake Lizzotte & Hank Crone, and was coached by Cary Eades.

"When Brett approached me about the opportunity to return to Fargo and join his outstanding staff, it was an easy decision," said Jack. "The Fargo Force set the standard in the USHL, and I'm incredibly grateful for the chance to be part of an organization that played such a significant role in my development, both as a hockey player and as a person. I'm excited to give back to the program that gave me so much."

Following his junior hockey career Jack played DI College Hockey at Union College (2017-20), Providence College (2020-21) & University of Notre Dame (2021-23), scoring 64 points (27G-37A) in 142 games. While at Union, Adams was an Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) All-Academic Student Athlete during the 2017-18 season.

Adams began his professional career with the South Carolina Stingrays were finished fifth in ECHL rookie scoring during his 2023-24 campaign putting up 62 points (27G-35A) in 71 games and was the recipient of the ECHL's Community Service Award. Then he played two seasons with the Orlando Solar Bears from 2024-2026 where he tallied 26G-53A for 79 points in 108 games. Adams is retiring from professional hockey to pursue a career in coaching.

"The Fargo Force are excited to welcome Jack back to the organization," commented Force President, Jon Kram. "He's a highly talented, passionate and hardworking person. Jack made a big impact on our team as a player and we can't wait to see what he does as a coach."

The 2026-27 Fargo Force Schedule is OUT NOW! Visit fargoforce.com to check out all the games and stay tuned for the Promotional Schedule dropping in late August!







United States Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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