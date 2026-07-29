Lancers Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on July 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers will play five preseason games this September with three of them taking place at the practice arena at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

The Lancers, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary this upcoming season, will travel to Sioux City Sep. 4 for 6 p.m. faceoff before hosting the Musketeers the next day at 6:05 p.m. Omaha welcomes Des Moines Sep. 6 to wrap up a three-game weekend at 5:05 p.m. The Lancers have a home-and-home with the Lincoln Stars the next weekend, beginning with a 6:05 p.m. game at home Sep. 10 and then a 6:05 p.m. game on the road Sep. 11.

The regular season begins Sep. 19 with a 7 p.m. game vs. the Chicago Steel at the 2026 USHL Fall Classic in Chicago. The Lancers take on the Madison Capitols at 3:30 p.m. the next day and then play their first two home games Sep. 25-26 vs. Des Moines.

Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season go on sale Aug. 24. Season tickets can be purchased now by emailing tickets@lancers.com or by calling 402-344-7825







United States Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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