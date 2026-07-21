Bucs Announce Addition of Hockey Analytics Department

Published on July 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







West Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers have announced the addition of an Analytics Department ahead of the 2026-27 season. The Analytics Department will operate under Hockey Operations, utilizing data and technology to make better informed hockey decisions on and off the ice.

The new department will be led by Addison DeBoer, whose role is expanding to General Manager & Vice President of Hockey Analytics. DeBoer graduated from Colorado College with a major in mathematical economics and brings 15+ years of finance experience, using analytics to drive organizational decisions around risk, strategy, and growth. DeBoer has prior experience working on hockey analytics projects with the Los Angeles Kings and Minnesota Wild. He currently serves as General Manager of the Buccaneers, bringing a data-driven approach to player evaluation, roster construction, and organizational decision making.

"I'm beyond excited to formally get this work off the ground," DeBoer said. "Last season we started dipping our toes into how hockey analytics can become our organizational advantage, and while that work laid the foundation, the added talent, human capital, and investment our ownership group is putting behind this will let us take it into overdrive. I'm confident we'll find new, innovative ways to leverage all the insight and information we already have at our fingertips, and I can't wait to get started."

Also joining the Analytics department is Jeff Raymond, Office Manager & Data Analyst. Raymond began with the Bucs as Office Manager & Video Coach during the 2025-26 season. He recently graduated from Drake University with a major in actuarial science and a minor in data analytics.

Alongside DeBoer & Raymond, the Bucs have added Peter Gintoli & Andrew DeCasperis to the team as data analysts. Gintoli serves as a Massachusetts Area scout for the Bucs and is an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Tabor Academy's hockey program. He is also a member of Tabor Academy's math department. Prior to that, Peter spent two seasons as Director of Hockey Operations for Yale University's men's ice hockey program, where he played a key role in video breakdown for game preparation and opponent scouting.

DeCasperis currently coaches at Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut and is heavily involved in player evaluation in recruiting. DeCasperis has a growing focus on age- and league-adjusted evaluation to better project prep school hockey talent. He blends traditional scouting experience with a data-driven approach for player evaluation and organizational decision-making.

Day-to-day, the analytics department will track individual player performance using age and league adjusted production models, giving our staff a clearer, more objective picture of development beyond the eye test. This will directly inform practice planning, line combinations, and individualized development goals, while also supporting broader team strategy like roster construction and matchup decisions. The Bucs are thrilled to continue investing in this level of data-driven infrastructure in order to improve how the organization evaluates, develops, and advances talent.

"Creating an analytics department is a significant step forward for our organization," said Derek Damon, Head Coach & President of Hockey Operations. "It reflects our commitment to embracing every tool available to improve player development, enhance decision-making, and build a program that consistently competes at the highest level. We're excited to continue evolving and pushing our organization forward."







United States Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2026

Bucs Announce Addition of Hockey Analytics Department - Des Moines Buccaneers

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