Bucks Playoff Tickets Available on Wednesday, July 17

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced 2019 Northwoods League Playoff Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 17. The Bucks secured their spot in the 2019 Northwoods League Playoffs for the first time since 2013 by winning the Great Plains East Division First Half Championship.

The Bucks are guaranteed to host a playoff game at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium on either Monday, August 12 or Tuesday, August 13 at 6:35 pm and could host as many as four total playoff games depending on a variety of factors.

All fans may purchase tickets to one or multiple playoff games. If the Bucks do not play all four games at home, ticket holders will receive a credit towards 2020 season tickets for any home games that are not played.

Playoff ticket pricing will remain the same as regular season games:

Advanced Tickets:

Reserved Seats $6

Box Seats $9

Day of Game Pricing:

Reserved Seats $8

Box Seats $11

The Bucks will face the Great Plains East Division Second Half Champion in the NWL's Divisional Playoffs, which will begin on August 12. If Waterloo wins the Second Half Title, they will face the Great Plains East Division team with the second-best overall record. The Great Plains East Sub-Divisional Championship is a best-of-three format. The winners of each Great Plains Sub-Divisional Series will advance to the Great Plains Divisional Championship, a one-game series. That winner will play in a one-game Summer Collegiate World Series against the Great Lakes Champion where the NWL Champion will be crowned.

To reserve your Playoff tickets, fans are encouraged to call the Bucks' Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633, order online at www.waterloobucks.com, or stop at the Ticket Office during normal hours, 10 am-5pm, Monday-Friday.

The Bucks will host the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game presented by Experience Waterloo and the Cedar Valley Sports Commission on Tuesday, July 16 and tickets are currently on sale. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested more than $300,000 in improvements since the end of the 2014 season including painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, group outing areas, kids zone inflatables, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

