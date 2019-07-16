Babe Ruth Is Coming to Town

July 16, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release





Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is excited to announce Babe Ruth will be arriving by train to The Duluth Depot at 12:10 pm on Friday, July 19th. During his arrival, he will be made available for photographs along with visiting the baseball he signed back in 1926.

The Huskies encourage all media and Babe Ruth fans to come and welcome him into Duluth as well as attend his night at the Historical Wade Stadium. It will be a night baseball fans won't want to miss as the Wade steps back into time.

As the Huskies take on Thunder Bay with doors opening at 5:35 pm and first pitch set for 6:35 pm. Huskies fans come help celebrate Babe Ruth and cheer on the team. As every home game, there will be live game coverage on 92.1 The Fan and twinportssportshub.com beginning at 5:55 pm CT. All Duluth Huskies and Northwoods League games are live-streamed online at portal.stretchlive.com/nwl to watch.

Be sure to follow the Duluth Huskies on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat all season long. Check out duluthhuskies.com for tickets to upcoming games. For more in-depth news on the Huskies, be sure to follow @XtraInningsWithRyne and @JoeChatzHuskies on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.