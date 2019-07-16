Duluth Huskies Weekly Promotion Update

Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is currently on their All-Star break for the next couple days while Nic Kent and Dane Morrow will represent the organization in tonight's All-Star game. The team will get back in action this Thursday and Friday for a two-game matchup against the Thunder Bay Border Cats at The Wade.

This Thursday, July 18th will be Duluth Huskies Hat Night and Roses at the Wade. Come out to the game at 6:35 pm to take home a free Huskies Baseball Cap. Also, enter the sweepstakes at the fan services booth to have a chance at winning a dozen roses, courtesy of Dunbar Floral.

Friday, July 19th at 6:35 pm will be Babe Ruth Night at Wade Stadium and College Night. Stepping through the stadium doors will be like stepping through a time machine for this mid-1920's baseball experience with Steve Folven, the foremost Babe Ruth impersonator. College students remember to show your college ID at the door to receive a $5 general admission ticket and at concessions to receive two for one light beers until the end of the third inning.

The 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place tonight in Waterloo, Iowa at Riverfront Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm and can be live-streamed online at portal.stretchlive.com/nwl to watch.

