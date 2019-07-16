6-Year Old Viral Sensation Coach Drake Ejected After Angry Outburst

Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo Growlers Coach, Coach Drake was ejected Saturday evening after an angry outburst at the home plate umpire. Drake, age 6, threw bats and balls out of the dugout onto the field of play after a disagreement with the official.

Drake is awaiting punishment from the league and is likely to face a multi-game ban as well as a fine garnished from his allowance.

Drake, who became a viral sensation last week, seemed unrepentant for his actions in his post-game conference with the media.

