Bryce Ball, Mitch Stallings Named June Players of the Month

DANVILLE, Va. - The Atlanta Braves released their June Players of the Month for each of their minor league affiliates. For the Danville Braves, Bryce Ball was named Position Player of the Month and Mitch Stallings was named Pitcher of the Month.

Ball finished the month of June as the team and league leader in a variety of statistical categories. He led all D-Braves in batting average (.389), on-base percentage (.476), slugging percentage (.861), OPS (1.337), hits (14), extra-base hits (7), total bases (31), runs scored (12), home runs (5), RBI (13) and tied for the team lead in walks (5). His batting average, home runs, RBI, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, extra-base hits, total bases and runs all led the league in the month. He was named Appalachian League Player of the Week in the opening week of the season, from June 18-June 23.

Stallings was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in the month of June, making a pair of starts. He struck out 16 batters in 11.2 innings of work, including a career-high 11 on June 26 at Bluefield. Stallings yielded just six hits and walked only one batter. He finished a third of an inning shy of qualifying for the ERA leaderboard, which he would have led. His strikeout total was second in the league, just one shy of the league leader, and his 11.2 innings pitched tied for the seventh most. All the pitchers ahead of him in innings pitched made one more appearance than Stallings. Stallings earned Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week accolades for the week of June 24-June 30.

