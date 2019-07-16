Big Third Inning and Strong Start from Benninghoff Push Twins to Series Win over Cardinals

July 16, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton Twins News Release





Elizabethton, Tennessee - The Elizabethton Twins scored five runs in the third inning Tuesday night against the Johnson City Cardinals and that big inning, combined with a six-inning start from Tyler Benninghoff led to the Twins topping the Cardinals 7-5.

While the Cardinals scored in the second on a double after an E-Twin error in the second, Elizabethton took advantage of three Johnson City errors and connected for five hits to score five runs and not only take a lead, but go on to hold it for the rest of the game.

Ruben Santana and Max Smith singled, then new E-Twin, Parker Phillips singled home Santana. Matt Wallner doubled home Smith and Phillips, then after Trevor Jensen singled, Will Holland reached on an error that scored Wallner and Jensen.

Smith added a run in the fourth on his first home run of the year and Kidany Salva singled home Philips in the seventh for a bit of extra insurance.

Benninghoff, making his third start of the season, pitched six innings and did not allow an earned run, striking out six.

Frandy Torres was the first out of the bullpen for Elizabethton and gave up a pair of runs in 1.2 innings, while striking out four. Dylan Thomas relieved him with two outs in the eighth inning and retired the final four batters of the game, earning his third save of the season.

Now 1.5 games above Johnson City in the Appalachian League West, Elizabethton heads out on a six-game road trip Wednesday. The Twins play three games in Greeneville against the Reds before traveling to Bluefield for three against the Blue Jays.

For tickets and more information, visit elizabethtontwins.com.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.