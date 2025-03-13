Brooklyn FC Expands Spring Matchday Experience with Games Airing on SNY and Fan Activations

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC women's franchise today announced that five spring home matches will air locally on SNY, starting with the home opener on March 15. All matches will continue to stream nationally on Peacock, with select games airing live on SNY to expand local access. Fans can catch the action from home or experience it in person at Maimonides Park, where pre-game activations, theme nights, and full stadium concessions will highlight the matchday experience throughout the spring season.

The following home matches will air on SNY and feature unique themes for fans at the stadium:

March 15 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC(6 p.m.)

March 19 vs. Dallas Trinity FC (7:30 p.m.)

March 29 vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC(6 p.m.)

May 10 vs. Spokane Zephyr FC (6 p.m.)

May 24 vs. Carolina Ascent FC (6 p.m.)

Fans attending the March 15 and March 29 home matches can enjoy pre-game activations outside the stadium, including a multi-sport blow-up game and a photo booth. Full concessions and a team merchandise store inside the stadium will be open for all home games, featuring Sophie's Cuban and Maimonides Park's regular offerings from Aramark. Additional activations and vendors are in the works, with more details to be announced throughout the season.

Theme Nights - Spring 2025 Home Schedule

Brooklyn FC's theme nights this spring will celebrate the energy and diversity of the community with events planned throughout the season:

March 15 - Brooklyn Night (vs. Ft Ltd)

March 29 - Rep Your School Night (vs. Tampa Bay)

April 19 - Hispanic Heritage Night (vs. Lexington)

April 26 - Pride Night (vs. DC Power)

May 10 - Youth Sports Night (vs. Spokane) - includes a pre-game youth parade

May 24 - Military & First Responders Night (vs. Carolina)

Multiple ticketing options, including season-long, multi-game, and single-game, are available. The complete spring schedule is online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

