Lexington Sporting Club Announces Updated Gate and Parking Lot Opening Times
March 13, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club has announced updated gate and parking lot opening times for all home matches, effective immediately.
Key Details:
Gates: Will now open one hour prior to kickoff.
Parking Lots: Will now open two hours prior to kickoff.
For the upcoming match on March 15, when Lexington Sporting Club's Super League team faces Dallas Trinity FC at 7:30 p.m., gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and parking lots will open at 5:30 p.m.
This change aims to enhance the fan experience by providing improved entry efficiency and ensuring ample time for guests to enjoy pre-match activities. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take advantage of on-site entertainment, merchandise opportunities, and food and beverage offerings.
