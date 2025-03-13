Lexington Sporting Club Announces Updated Gate and Parking Lot Opening Times

March 13, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

LEXINGTON, KY  - Lexington Sporting Club has announced updated gate and parking lot opening times for all home matches, effective immediately.

Key Details:

Gates:  Will now open  one hour  prior to kickoff.

Parking Lots:  Will now open  two hours  prior to kickoff.

For the upcoming match on  March 15, when Lexington Sporting Club's Super League team faces  Dallas Trinity FC  at  7:30 p.m., gates will open at  6:30 p.m.  and parking lots will open at  5:30 p.m.

This change aims to enhance the fan experience by providing improved entry efficiency and ensuring ample time for guests to enjoy pre-match activities. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take advantage of on-site entertainment, merchandise opportunities, and food and beverage offerings.

