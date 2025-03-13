Lexington Sporting Club Announces Roster Updates for USL Super League Team

March 13, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington, KY - As Lexington Sporting Club continues its USL Super League spring season in 2025, the club announces that several players from the fall 2024 season will not be returning. The decision reflects the organization's strategic focus on assembling a roster that aligns with its goals for the upcoming season.

The following players will  not  be returning for the rest of the 2025 spring campaign:

Alyssa Frazier

Natalie Turner-Wyatt

Lexington Sporting Club deeply appreciates the contributions and efforts of these players throughout the 2024 season. They have been an integral part of the club's journey, and we wish each of them nothing but success in the next phase of their careers.

The club is actively working to assemble a roster that reflects its ambition and commitment to the Central Kentucky community. Fans can stay informed on roster updates and team news by visiting  www.lexsporting.com  and following Lexington Sporting Club on social media.

