Historic First: Telemundo Charlotte to Air Carolina Ascent FC Match in Spanish this Weekend

March 13, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







Charlotte, N.C. - For the first time in USL Super League history, a match will be broadcast in Spanish, a significant milestone that brings the excitement of professional women's soccer to a wider, more diverse audience. Carolina Ascent FC's away match against Tampa Bay Sun FC will air in Spanish on Telemundo Charlotte on Saturday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m.

This marks a major step in making women's soccer more accessible to the Charlotte Region's growing Hispanic and Latino community. Carolina Ascent's away games air on TV 64, and select Carolina Ascent matches are available in Spanish on Telemundo Charlotte, ensuring more fans can experience the action in their preferred language.

"This is an incredible moment for Carolina Ascent FC and our fans," said Carolina Ascent FC Chief Operating Officer Timothy J. Schuldt. "Bringing our matches to Spanish-speaking audiences on Telemundo Charlotte means more fans can connect with the energy, passion, and excitement of USL Super League women's pro soccer like never before. We can't wait for fans to experience the action in a way that feels truly their own."

"Partnering with the Carolina Ascent to provide the Carolinas with the first ever women's professional soccer match in Spanish is a significant milestone for Telemundo Charlotte," said Cox

Media Group Charlotte VP/GM Cedric Thomas. "It's important to deliver valuable content to our audience while supporting women's athletics."

The broadcast team of Claudio Bonus and Michelle Serrano will call the match from inside Telemundo Charlotte's studio at WSOC-TV. Telemundo Charlotte is the only full-power high-definition, local Spanish-language broadcast station in the Charlotte viewing area. Telemundo Charlotte is available over the air on WSOC-TV's digital tier Channel 9.2 and on local cable providers throughout the Charlotte designated market area. TV 64 is available over the air and on all major cable and satellite systems, including Spectrum, DIRECTV, and YouTube TV.

