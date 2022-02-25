Bristol State Liners Announce 2022 Roster â?ž

BRISTOL, Va. -- On the heels of our manager announcement, the State Liners are thrilled to announce our 2022 lineup! In the second year under the new Appalachian League format and rebrand of the Bristol club, the State Liners enter 2022 seeking to improve on the .522 season with Barbaro Garbey at the helm.

Included in this year's team are two returners in the form of Chilhowie, VA native Ray Berry (King University) and Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta (CA)), as well as players from regional schools - Jacob Allmer (UNC Asheville), Caleb Cockerham (Lenoir Rhyne), Will Hunt (Radford), Davis Kellliher (UVA Wise), Braxton Church (Appalachian State), Luke Francisco (Carson-Newman) and Ryan Gilmore (Radford). Also joining the team in 2022 is Bristol, Tennessee native Daniel Hicks (Rhodes College), who served on the Bristol grounds crew for the past several seasons and Abingdon, VA native Chase Hungate (Virginia Commonwealth University).

The State Liners will also feature three players from Power 5 players - Gehrig Christensen (Iowa), Hector Mangual (Missouri) and Benjamin Wilmes (Iowa). In total, the State Liners will host 21 Division I players.

"The State Liners are really looking forward to seeing these young men play in Bristol this season," State Liners general manager Mahlon Luttrell said. "And to be able to play host to talent from several local schools is an added bonus."

The 2022 season kicks off on the road on June 2 in Princeton with the home opener slated for 6:00pm on June 4 against Greeneville.

The 2022 roster is as follows:

Pitchers:

Jacob Allmer, RHP, UNC Asheville

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'6" | Weight: 210 | Year: Sophomore

Nyle Banks, RHP, Southern University

Age: 19 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Right | Height: 5'10" | Weight: 155 | Year: Freshman

Ray Berry, RHP, King University (TN)

Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 175 | Year: Sophomore

Caleb Cockerham, LHP, Lenoir Rhyne (NC)

Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 5'7" | Weight: 170 | Year: Freshman

Jeffrey Gonzalez, RHP, Indian River (FL)

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 198 | Year: Freshman

Holden Groher, RHP, Butler University

Age: 19 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Right | Height: 6'1" | Weight: 195 | Year: Freshman

Ezra Gustafson, RHP, University of Arkansas Little Rock

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 185 | Year: Freshman

Chase Hungate, RHP, Virginia Commonwealth University

Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 6'1" | Weight: 180 | Year: Freshman

Will Hunt, RHP, Radford University

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'2" | Weight: 180 | Year: Freshman

Davis Kelliher, RHP, UVA Wise

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 157 | Year: Freshman

Bryce Konitzer, RHP, Oakland University (MI)

Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 225 | Year: Senior

Anthony Masselli, RHP, RCSJ - Cumberland (NJ)

Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 215 | Year Sophomore

Peyton Petry, RHP, Saint Leo University (FL)

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'4" | Weight: 202 | Year: Freshman

Dominic Pieto, RHP, Long Island University

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 185 | Year: Sophomore

Drew Rudsinski, RHP, Saint Leo University (FL)

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 215 | Year: Sophomore

Shane Telfer, LHP, Pepperdine University

Age: 205 | Bats: Right | Throws: Left | Height: 6'1" | Weight: 205 | Year: RS Sophomore

Fidel Ulloa, RHP, San Joaquin Delta (CA)

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'1" | Weight: 196 | Year: Freshman

Trey Valka III, RHP, Houston Baptist University

Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: Right | Weight: 195 | Year: Junior

Catchers:

Gehrig Christensen, C, University of Iowa

Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 185 | Weight: 185 | Year: Freshman

Braxton Church, C, Appalachian State University

Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 175 | Weight: 175 | Year: Freshman

Heriberto (Manny) Garza, C, Rice University

Age: 19 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Right | Height: 5'10" | Weight: 200 | Year: Freshman

Karson Kennedy, C, Butler University

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 5'10" | Weight: 185 | Year: Freshman

Infielders:

Eric Erato, INF, Northern Illinois University

Age: 20 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 180 | Year: Sophomore

Luke Francisco, INF, Carson-Newman University (TN)

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 5'8" | Weight: 185 | Year: Freshman

Jeremy Garcia, INF, Bethune Cookman University

Age: 18 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 5'9" | Weight: 170 | Year: Freshman

Ryan Gilmore, INF, Radford University

Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | Year: Junior

Daniel Hicks, INF, Rhodes College (TN)

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 195 | Year: Sophomore

Hector Mangual, INF, University of Missouri

Age: 18 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'4" | Weight: 185 | Year: Freshman

Brandon Nigh, INF, Oakland University (MI)

Age: 18 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'1" | Weight: 200 | Year: Freshman

Benjamin Wilmes, INF, University of Iowa

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height 6'0" | Weight: 175 | Year: Freshman

Outfielders:

Christian Elroa, OF, Florida International University

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 205 | Year: Sophomore

Andrew Pickering, OF, University of Arkansas Little Rock

Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 6'2" | Weight: 190 | Year: Freshman

Sean Smith, Jr., OF, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 210 | Year: Freshman

Jack Tomlinson, OF, San Joaquin Delta (CA)

Age: 20 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Left | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 190 | Year: Sophomore

Blake Wood, OF, FSC at Jacksonville

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Left | Height: 5'9" | Weight: 180 | Year: Freshman

