Bristol State Liners Announce 2022 Roster â?ž

February 25, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bristol State Liners News Release
BRISTOL, Va. -- On the heels of our manager announcement, the State Liners are thrilled to announce our 2022 lineup! In the second year under the new Appalachian League format and rebrand of the Bristol club, the State Liners enter 2022 seeking to improve on the .522 season with Barbaro Garbey at the helm.
Included in this year's team are two returners in the form of Chilhowie, VA native Ray Berry (King University) and Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta (CA)), as well as players from regional schools - Jacob Allmer (UNC Asheville), Caleb Cockerham (Lenoir Rhyne), Will Hunt (Radford), Davis Kellliher (UVA Wise), Braxton Church (Appalachian State), Luke Francisco (Carson-Newman) and Ryan Gilmore (Radford). Also joining the team in 2022 is Bristol, Tennessee native Daniel Hicks (Rhodes College), who served on the Bristol grounds crew for the past several seasons and Abingdon, VA native Chase Hungate (Virginia Commonwealth University).
The State Liners will also feature three players from Power 5 players - Gehrig Christensen (Iowa), Hector Mangual (Missouri) and Benjamin Wilmes (Iowa). In total, the State Liners will host 21 Division I players.
"The State Liners are really looking forward to seeing these young men play in Bristol this season," State Liners general manager Mahlon Luttrell said. "And to be able to play host to talent from several local schools is an added bonus."
The 2022 season kicks off on the road on June 2 in Princeton with the home opener slated for 6:00pm on June 4 against Greeneville.
The 2022 roster is as follows:
Pitchers:
Jacob Allmer, RHP, UNC Asheville
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'6" | Weight: 210 | Year: Sophomore
Nyle Banks, RHP, Southern University
Age: 19 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Right | Height: 5'10" | Weight: 155 | Year: Freshman
Ray Berry, RHP, King University (TN)
Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 175 | Year: Sophomore
Caleb Cockerham, LHP, Lenoir Rhyne (NC)
Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left | Height: 5'7" | Weight: 170 | Year: Freshman
Jeffrey Gonzalez, RHP, Indian River (FL)
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 198 | Year: Freshman
Holden Groher, RHP, Butler University
Age: 19 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Right | Height: 6'1" | Weight: 195 | Year: Freshman
Ezra Gustafson, RHP, University of Arkansas Little Rock
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 185 | Year: Freshman
Chase Hungate, RHP, Virginia Commonwealth University
Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 6'1" | Weight: 180 | Year: Freshman
Will Hunt, RHP, Radford University
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'2" | Weight: 180 | Year: Freshman
Davis Kelliher, RHP, UVA Wise
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 157 | Year: Freshman
Bryce Konitzer, RHP, Oakland University (MI)
Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 225 | Year: Senior
Anthony Masselli, RHP, RCSJ - Cumberland (NJ)
Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 215 | Year Sophomore
Peyton Petry, RHP, Saint Leo University (FL)
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'4" | Weight: 202 | Year: Freshman
Dominic Pieto, RHP, Long Island University
Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 185 | Year: Sophomore
Drew Rudsinski, RHP, Saint Leo University (FL)
Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 215 | Year: Sophomore
Shane Telfer, LHP, Pepperdine University
Age: 205 | Bats: Right | Throws: Left | Height: 6'1" | Weight: 205 | Year: RS Sophomore
Fidel Ulloa, RHP, San Joaquin Delta (CA)
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'1" | Weight: 196 | Year: Freshman
Trey Valka III, RHP, Houston Baptist University
Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: Right | Weight: 195 | Year: Junior
Catchers:
Gehrig Christensen, C, University of Iowa
Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 185 | Weight: 185 | Year: Freshman
Braxton Church, C, Appalachian State University
Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 175 | Weight: 175 | Year: Freshman
Heriberto (Manny) Garza, C, Rice University
Age: 19 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Right | Height: 5'10" | Weight: 200 | Year: Freshman
Karson Kennedy, C, Butler University
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 5'10" | Weight: 185 | Year: Freshman
Infielders:
Eric Erato, INF, Northern Illinois University
Age: 20 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 180 | Year: Sophomore
Luke Francisco, INF, Carson-Newman University (TN)
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 5'8" | Weight: 185 | Year: Freshman
Jeremy Garcia, INF, Bethune Cookman University
Age: 18 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 5'9" | Weight: 170 | Year: Freshman
Ryan Gilmore, INF, Radford University
Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | Year: Junior
Daniel Hicks, INF, Rhodes College (TN)
Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 195 | Year: Sophomore
Hector Mangual, INF, University of Missouri
Age: 18 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'4" | Weight: 185 | Year: Freshman
Brandon Nigh, INF, Oakland University (MI)
Age: 18 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'1" | Weight: 200 | Year: Freshman
Benjamin Wilmes, INF, University of Iowa
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height 6'0" | Weight: 175 | Year: Freshman
Outfielders:
Christian Elroa, OF, Florida International University
Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'3" | Weight: 205 | Year: Sophomore
Andrew Pickering, OF, University of Arkansas Little Rock
Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right | Height: 6'2" | Weight: 190 | Year: Freshman
Sean Smith, Jr., OF, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 210 | Year: Freshman
Jack Tomlinson, OF, San Joaquin Delta (CA)
Age: 20 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Left | Height: 6'0" | Weight: 190 | Year: Sophomore
Blake Wood, OF, FSC at Jacksonville
Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Left | Height: 5'9" | Weight: 180 | Year: Freshman
