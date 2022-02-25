Kingsport Axmen Name 2022 Team Roster

February 25, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, TN - The Kingsport Axmen have announced their 34-man roster for the Appalachian League's 2022 season. The roster is made up of college freshmen and sophomores with 18 pitchers and 16 position players. The Axmen return Pitchers Casey Allen and Cole Hales, as well as Infielders Darien Farley and Logan Sutton from last year.

"I am very excited about the roster that we have put together for the upcoming season," said Kingsport Axmen Manager Mike Guinn. "I look forward to meeting all of the players and competing with them this summer."

Infielders for the Axmen are Payton Allen (Kansas), Aaron Casillas (CSU Bakersfield), Kendall Diggs (Arkansas), Darien Farley (Caldwell Tech Community College), Gunner Gouldsmith (Sacramento State), Corbin Shaw (Walters State Community College), Logan Sutton (ETSU), and Ples White III (Florida State).

The outfield for Kingsport is comprised of Nathaniel Anderson (Gardner-Webb), Nicholas Block (Walters State Community College), Sam Petersen (Iowa), Ian Riley (Cloud County Community College), and Julian Stevens (Missouri).

Pitching will be Casey Allen (UVA Wise), Samuel Bryan (Missouri), Matthew Cornelius (Pima Community College), Evan Demurias (North Carolina A&T), Kolby Dougan (Kansas), Cole Hales (Caldwell Tech Community College), Anthony Imhoff (Pima Community College), Croix Jenkins (NJIT), Ryan Kraft (Indiana), RJ Martinez (Minot State), Aiden May (Pima Community College), Thomas Meyer (Northern Illinois), Giordano Mezzomo (Cloud County Community College), Zane Morehouse (Texas), Ryan Murphy (James Madison), Liam O'Brien (Pima Community College), Chase Parker (Cloud County Community College), and Tyler Switalski (Gardner-Webb).

The Axmen catchers are Jaime Ferrer (Florida State), Henry Hunter (UAB), and Shea McGahan (Missouri).

"We are very excited about our roster for the 2022 season. Mike Guinn and his coaching staff did a great job in putting this team together, and we feel very confident with our squad for this year," explained Kingsport Axmen General Manager Logan Davis. "Our pitching staff will be a strength, as we have great depth with our arms, but we also have some serious offensive talent on this roster."

The Kingsport Axmen begin their season at home on June 2, 2022 against the Greeneville Flyboys. Additional information about the Axmen can be found at axmenbaseball.com or by calling (423) 224-2626.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from February 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.