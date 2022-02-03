Bristol State Liners Announce 2022 Manager

February 3, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bristol State Liners News Release







BRISTOL, Va. - The Bristol State Liners are excited to announce that Barbaro Garbey will manage the Bristol State Liners for the 2022 Appalachian League Season.

Barbaro, in his second year, served as the Bristol State Liners hitting coach during the 2021 inaugural season. Before joining the Appalachian League, Garbey served as the hitting coach for the Danville Braves. Previously, Garbey also won a World Series Ring in 1984 with the Detroit Tigers as member of a team that included former Bristol Tigers players Lance Parrish, Dan Petry, Alan Trammel, Scott Earl and Nelson Simmons.

Garbey will not be the only World Series ring winner in the dugout for the State Liners during the 2022 season. Pitching Coach Larry McCall will also be returning, bringing with him over three decades of experience playing and coaching in professional baseball.

McCall spent three seasons in the big leagues, earning the World Series ring with the Yankees in 1978. McCall also has spent time in the Appalachian League serving as a pitching coach for the Bluefield Orioles.

The Bristol State Liners first home game will be on Saturday June 4th as we will be hosting the Greeneville Fly Boys.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from February 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.