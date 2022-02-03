Appalachian League Participates in Week of Service

February 3, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Appalachian League executives participated in a Week of Service, volunteering in 11 communities across North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Jan. 17, 2022 marked the 27th annual MLK Day of Service. Tabbed as a "day on, not a day off" to celebrate the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.

Across the league, executives volunteered at food pantries, libraries, ministries, YMCAs, book readings and educational centers assisting with preparing meals, stocking shelves, cleaning facilities, distributing books and tutoring. To see images of clubs service projects, click here.

"We appreciate continued opportunities to give back to our communities and are happy to have joined many across the country in celebrating MLK Day of Service," said Appalachian League President Dan Moushon.

For more information about the MLK Day of Service, visit https://americorps.gov/newsroom/events/mlk-day.

The Appalachian League is a part of USA Baseball and powered by MLB. For more information on the Appalachian League, please visit AppyLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from February 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.