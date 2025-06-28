Flyboys Secure Sweep in Chaotic Game at Johnson City

June 28, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys won a wild game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Friday night, defeating Johnson City, 16-12, in comeback fashion to wrap up a two-game sweep. The Flyboys (13-6) trailed 5-2 after the second inning and were behind 5-4 after six innings, but they rallied to score 12 runs in the final three innings to defeat the Doughboys (9-10).

Center fielder Reid Haire (4-for-6, 3B, 4 RBI), designated hitter Ezra McNaughton (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R) and right fielder Mycah Jordan (3-for-6, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R) led the Flyboys offensively, with Haire delivering a go-ahead, three-run triple in the eighth inning after an hour-long weather delay. McNaughton hit his league-leading seventh home run of the season and is now tied for third in the Appalachian League with 10 stolen bases, while Jordan, who entered the series without a home run, hit his second in as many games.

The Flyboys' pitching kept them in the game before the offense took over late. Relievers Garrett Mackowiak (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K), Tre Jackson (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K) and Christian Bonilla (2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 K) prevented Johnson City from adding insurance runs, and righty Keenan Mork (1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 K) shut down the Doughboys in the ninth inning. Although the Flyboys committed eight errors and allowed five unearned runs, their bats delivered to limit the impact of the defensive mistakes. With its 16-12 win over the Doughboys on Friday, Greeneville is the first Appalachian League team to win 13 games.

The Flyboys head to Pulaski for a two-game series versus the River Turtles at 7 p.m. Saturday. They return home to host Johnson City on Wednesday, July 2. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400.







