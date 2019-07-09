Bristol Pirates Announcing Closure of Home Plate Bleachers

Bristol Baseball, Inc. (BBI) and the Bristol Pirates announced today that the City of Bristol, Virginia has closed, until further notice, all of the concrete bleachers with concrete lintels at Boyce Cox Field.

The closed bleachers include seating on the first-base side of the field, as well as the concrete bleachers behind the reserved seating directly behind home plate.

"We continue to hope that the City soon will do the necessary maintenance to ensure that all of those bleachers provide a safe place for our fans to sit," said BBI's president, Mahlon Luttrell. "In the meantime, we want to encourage fans to either sit in the third-base bleachers, or bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the hill behind third base. We will also do our best to accommodate fans in any available chair back seats."

The Pirates host the Johnson City Cardinals Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights this week at 6:30 p.m. each night, before beginning a seven-game road trip. They will then return home on July 20 to host the Kingsport Mets in a three-game homestand.

