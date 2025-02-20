Brian Lonergan Commits to Sacred Heart University

OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers are proud to announce defenseman Brian Lonergan has committed to play NCAA Division I Hockey at Sacred Heart University.

Lonergan joined the Lancers after the 2024 USHL Fall Classic. He spent parts of two seasons in Fargo, winning the 2024 Clark Cup with the Force. The Montvale, NJ native is a key piece of the Omaha defense, making strides in his offensive game as the season has progressed. Lonergan's best stretch so far was from Dec. 5-8, notching four points (1 goal, 3 assists) being named USHL Defenseman of the Week for his performance.

Managing Director Scott Pietruszka said this about Brian "I'm incredibly proud of Brian Lonergan for his commitment to Sacred Heart University. Brian has been a key part of our team, bringing a strong work ethic, leadership, and dedication every day. His growth as a player and a person has been outstanding, and Sacred Heart is getting a high-character individual who will make an impact at the next level. I have no doubt he will continue to excel, and we wish him all the best in this next step in his journey."

Congratulations Brian on your commitment to Sacred Heart University!

