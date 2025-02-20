Week 22 Preview

OMAHA, NE - The Lancers will begin the week in a Thursday Night game on home ice against the Lincoln Stars. Omaha will then travel to Kearney Friday Night to take on the Tri-City Storm. And finally, the Lancers will conclude the weekend at the Ice Box to take on once again the Lincoln Stars.

Lancers Open The Chaotic Week On Home Ice The Lancers will play host to the Lincoln Stars Thursday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Lancers have an overall 55 percent winning percentage head-to-head with the Lincoln Stars in the regular season during the tier one era. However, since January of 2022 the Lancers have just a 9- 22-1-1 record against the Lincoln Stars. 5 of those 9 victories came just last season. Lincoln's 4- year veteran forward Dashel Oliver has 6 goals, 5 assists, and 11 points in his career against the Lancers. Oliver's offensive output against Omaha accounts for 14 percent of his overall career offensive output in the USHL. 2 of former Lancer Drew DellaSalla's 4 total goals this season came against his former team.

Lancers To Endure A Storm Ahead Friday Night The Lancers will take on the Tri-City Storm on the road Friday Night where the Lancers will look to grab their first road win in Kearney in the month of February since 2022. Tri-City 3-year veteran forward Artemi Nizameyev eclipsed the century mark earlier this season in career point totals in USHL play. Nizameyev has 17 career points against the Omaha Lancers. Lancers' goaltender Daniel Moor played against the Tri-City Storm twice earlier in the season while playing for the Waterloo Black Hawks. Moor went 1-1 against the Storm while also registering 46 saves in those two games. The previous game on November 1st in Kearney this season for the Lancers ended in a 1-0 overtime win for Omaha.

Broadcast Information Thursday Night's game against the Stars will drop puck at Liberty First Credit Union Arena at 7:05 PM CST. Friday Night's game in Kearney will drop the puck at 7:05 PM CST. And finally, Saturday Night's game at the Ice Box in Lincoln, Nebraska will commence at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch all three games on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

