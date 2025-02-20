Stars Blank Lancers

February 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers opened the three-game weekend Thursday Night on home ice against their arch rival Lincoln Stars.

The Lincoln Stars would assert themselves early on; as just 25 seconds into the game Stars forward Jack Pechar cashes in on a breakaway to give Lincoln the early 1-0 lead. Later in the period, forward Alex Pelletier would tack on another for the Stars to extend the lead at 2-0. Just less than three minutes later, forward Bruno Idzan of Lincoln would add another to make it a 3-0 Stars advantage. Finally, with the just 10 seconds to go in the opening frame Lincoln would get yet another-this time on the power-play thanks to forward Gio Digiulian to stretch Lincoln's commanding lead at 4.

In the second period, the Lancers would be able to slow down Lincoln's offensive attack a bit however, forward Michael Sandruck would manage to get another tally for the Stars to make it 5- 0 heading into the third and final frame.

In the third period, the Lincoln Stars would proceed to play keep-away and just kill the clock and go home with the 5-0 win. The Lancers will be back in action tomorrow night in Kearney, Nebraska to take on the Tri-City Storm. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

