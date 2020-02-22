Brey Shuts Down Mayhem on Pucks N' Paws Night

Despite heavily outshooting the Birmingham Bulls on Pucks N' Paws Night, the Mayhem fell by a 5-2 final score.

Unlike Friday night, the Mayhem did not get off to the start they were looking for. They conceded three goals in the first 6:38 of the contest, with Kasey Kulczycki, Mike Davis, and Aaron Huffnagle all finding the back of the net for the visitors. Huffnagle's goal marked the end of the night for Michael Stiliadis, who was pulled in favor of Hayden Stewart.

Late in the opening period, the Mayhem instilled some life into the Macon Centreplex. While on a Macon power play, Caleb Cameron centered a pass from Bobby Sokol in the slot. Sokol, playing just his third game with the Mayhem, put the puck onto his backhand and shoveled it over Artt Brey's pads to bring the Mayhem within two late in period one. It would be Sokol's first SPHL goal.

It appeared as though the Mayhem would enter the first intermission with some momentum, but Birmingham converted in the waning seconds of its first power play to regain a three-goal lead. Russell Jordan was credited with the goal.

In the second period, Dylan Denomme had an outstanding opportunity to bring the Mayhem back to within two. He settled a puck on the right side of the goal line on a 5-on-3 power play, but was robbed by a spectacular save made by Brey. Near the halfway point of the frame, Peter De Coppi found a rebound off Stewart's pads in the slot and buried a fifth Birmingham goal with just four seconds remaining on a Bulls' power play. The visitors led 5-1 heading into period three.

Just 39 seconds into the closing stanza, Colon Wolter redirected a centering pass by Cooper Jones past Brey and into the net, giving the Mayhem a near-immediate energy boost. However, Brey shut the door for the rest of the game, making numerous remarkable saves and fighting off chance after chance. Ultimately, the Mayhem fell 5-2 despite outshooting the Bulls 40-22.

Stiliadis was charged with the loss, while Brey earned the victory. The Mayhem will host the Pensacola Ice Flyers next Tuesday night.

