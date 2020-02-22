Bulls Win on the Road in Macon

February 22, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, AL - Birmingham defeats the Macon Mayhem on the road at the Macon CentrePlex

Notable players for Birmingham on the weekend:

Aaron Huffnaglei - 1G 1A

Harper Harrison - 3A

Karel Drahorad - 2A

Artt Brey recorded 38 saves in net for Birmingham.

___________________________

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday February 28, 2020

Huntsville Havoc

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, AL

7:30pm cst

Promotion: Marvel Super Heroï¿½Â¢ Night

Kids Hat Giveaway

Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting Make-A-Wish

------

Saturday February 29, 2020

Macon Mayhem

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, AL

7:00pm cst

Promotion: 3rd Annual Onesie Night

$5 Ticket discount for wearing onesie to the game.

$500 prize for best onesie

February 22, 2020

Birmingham Bulls vs Macon Mayhem

Macon CentrePlex - Macon, GA

