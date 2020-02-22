Bulls Win on the Road in Macon
February 22, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - Birmingham defeats the Macon Mayhem on the road at the Macon CentrePlex
Notable players for Birmingham on the weekend:
Aaron Huffnaglei - 1G 1A
Harper Harrison - 3A
Karel Drahorad - 2A
VIEW GAME STATS
Artt Brey recorded 38 saves in net for Birmingham.
___________________________
UPCOMING GAMES:
Friday February 28, 2020
Huntsville Havoc
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, AL
7:30pm cst
Promotion: Marvel Super Heroï¿½Â¢ Night
Kids Hat Giveaway
Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting Make-A-Wish
------
Saturday February 29, 2020
Macon Mayhem
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, AL
7:00pm cst
Promotion: 3rd Annual Onesie Night
$5 Ticket discount for wearing onesie to the game.
$500 prize for best onesie
View this email in your browser
February 22, 2020
Birmingham Bulls vs Macon Mayhem
Macon CentrePlex - Macon, GA
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2020
- Brey Shuts Down Mayhem on Pucks N' Paws Night - Macon Mayhem
- Bulls Win on the Road in Macon - Birmingham Bulls
- Preview: Mayhem vs. Birmingham Bulls (Game 43) - Macon Mayhem
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (14-20-7) vs Rivermen (29-7-4) - 7:05 PM - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Bulls Stories
- Bulls Win on the Road in Macon
- Bulls Take Down Pensacola at Home
- Bulls Come up Short in OT
- Bulls Defeat #2 Ranked Marksmen
- Stallard Hat Trick Not Enough for Bulls