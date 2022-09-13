Brewers' Top Prospect Jackson Chourio Promoted to Biloxi

BILOXI, MS - Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect Jackson Chourio has been promoted to the Biloxi Shuckers from High-A Wisconsin in a series of roster moves for the Shuckers. RHP James Meeker and RHP Taylor Floyd have also earned promotions to Biloxi, while RHP Victor Castañeda and RHP Robbie Baker were both promoted to Triple-A Nashville from Biloxi.

Chourio, 18, earns his third promotion of the season as he comes to Double-A. Rated as the #1 prospect in the Brewers' organization by both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, Chourio started the season with the Single-A Carolina Mudcats where he slashed .324/.373/.600 with 23 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 47 RBI in 51 games. The Maracaibo, Venezuela native was selected to the MLB All-Star Futures Game that took place at Dodgers Stadium on July 16 and was promoted to High-A Wisconsin on July 25. In 31 games with the Timber Rattlers, Chourio slashed .252/.317/.488 with six doubles, eight home runs and 24 RBI. He currently leads the Brewers' organization in extra-base hits (54), total bases (212) and slugging percentage (.562), is second in OPS (.916), tied for second in doubles (29), third in RBI (71) and batting average (.300), tied for third in triples (5), fourth in runs scored (75) and is fifth in home runs (20) and hits (113). Signed by the Brewers as a free agent on January 5, 2021, Chourio is currently rated as the #2 overall prospect in Minor League Baseball by Baseball America and the #11 prospect in Minor League Baseball by MLB Pipeline.

Castañeda heads to Triple-A for the second time in his career and the first time this season. Across 23 appearances, 22 starts, the righty went 4-6 with a 3.97 ERA, hurling 106.2 innings while striking out 110 and holding opponents to a .240 batting average against. Rated as the #30 prospect in the Brewers' system by MLB Pipeline, Castañeda has the second lowest ERA among qualified starters in the Southern League while holding the lowest batting average against, third lowest WHIP (1.35) and eighth most strikeouts in the circuit.

Baker jumps to Triple-A after spending just under three weeks with Biloxi. In six appearances, the righty went 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA, allowing just three runs in 7.2 innings while walking one and striking out eight. Originally signed as a free agent by the Boston Red Sox in 2018, Baker was signed by the Brewers from the independent Grand Junction Rockies in August of 2021.

Floyd returns to the Shucker for his third stint with the club. The right-hander earned a late promotion to Biloxi at the end of 2021 and made seven scoreless appearances. Floyd then started 2022 with Biloxi and allowed 20 earned runs across 19 appearances before being re-assigned to High-A Wisconsin. In 20 appearances with the Timber Rattlers, Floyd went 5-3 with a 3.93 ERA, converting seven holds across 34.1 innings of work.

Finally, Meeker earns his first promotion to Double-A after pitching in 42 games with High-A Wisconsin. The righty went 4-4 with a 2.45 ERA in 62.1 innings, converting 17 of 20 possible save opportunities while also notching three holds, walking just 17 batters compared to 57 strikeouts. Prior to signing with the Brewers in August of 2021, Meeker pitched for the Washington Wild Things in the independent Frontier League and did not allow an earned run across 30 outings with the Wild Things in 2021.

Biloxi begins their final series of the season on Tuesday night on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. RHP Carlos Luna (4-5, 5.40) is set to toe the slab for Biloxi opposite Wahoos' LHP Zach King (2-5, 8.49) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online.

