Mississippi Braves Homestand Highlights - September 13-18 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game home series against the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A, Tampa Bay Rays) at Trustmark Park. Each night, the homestand features great promotions, including an Austin Riley #13 Jersey Giveaway on Friday, Negro Leagues Tribute Night with a post-game Mega-Fireworks Show on Saturday, and a 2021 World Series Replica Ring Giveaway on Sunday!

Tuesday, September 13 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Your pup will get in free with a signed waiver at the gate, presented by Hollywood Feed. Normally humans must pay, but you can get a free ticket voucher with any purchase at a Hollywood Feed location! Woof Woof!

$1 Hot Dog Night: All hot dogs are just $1 all night, anywhere in the ballpark!

Hygiene Drive: Holmes Community College is collecting toiletries and hygiene products to donate to We Will Go Ministries. Anyone who donates gets a $3 discount ticket!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Allan Winans (1-4, 2.89) vs. LHP John Doxakis (2-6, 5.67)

Wednesday, September 14 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level! Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Probable Pitchers: LHP Dylan Dodd (1-4, 3.27) vs. RHP Michael Mercado (4-7, 4.92)

Thursday, September 15 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Free Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio hosts free live trivia from 6-7 pm. $2 tacos will be in the Farm Bureau Grill all night long. Join us for Thirsty Thursday, $2 tacos and Live Trivia!

Free Military Tickets: All active or retired military members will receive free field level or general admission tickets with valid IDs. We appreciate our military and welcome all those that have served to join us at Trustmark Park!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Tanner Gordon (8-6, 5.40) vs. RHP Sean Hunley (7-1, 3.32)

Friday, September 16 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Austin Riley #13 Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will get an Austin Riley jersey, presented by Morgan & Morgan!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: 10 lucky fans will get a chance to race out into the outfield and grab as much cash as possible in one minute!

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros!

Fist Bump Friday: Get your complimentary first bump from one of our staff members on your way through the gate!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (5-7, 5.45) vs. TBA

Saturday, September 17 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Mega-Fireworks Show: The M-Braves & City of Pearl invite fans to "Mega-Fireworks Show", the largest post-game fireworks show of the season, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi!

Negro Leagues Tribute Night: The M-Braves will don 1938 Atlanta Black Crackers home uniforms in partnership with Jackson State University. The Atlanta Black Crackers were a member of the Southern Negro League and eventually the Negro American League. Game-worn jerseys will be available for bidding via silent auction during the game. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the JSU GAP Emergency and Student Scholarship Fund.

Chick-fil-A Family 4 Pack Night: Fans can purchase a pack of four field level tickets that come with four Chick-fil-A meal vouchers for just $40, presented by Chick-fil-A!

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. LHP Mason Montgomery (2-1, 2.79)

Sunday, September 18 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

2021 World Series Replica Ring Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series Replica Rings presented by Howard Technology Solutions and Crestron!

Photo with a Brave Day: Come before the game and grab a selfie with your favorite M-Braves player on the field from 1:30-1:50!

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher! Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game!

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. LHP John Doxakis (2-6, 5.67)

