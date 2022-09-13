Andrew Moritz, Indigo Diaz Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

September 13, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce that outfielder Andrew Moritz and relief pitcher Indigo Diaz have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Moritz, 25, hit .500 (9-for-18) with two home runs, three doubles, five RBI and seven runs in four games against Biloxi. He slugged 1.000 with a 1.500 OPS. He led the Southern League in batting average, slugging, and OPS this past week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the outfielder combined to go 8-for-10 and finished a single shy of the cycle in both games. His performance earned him Southern League Player of the Week, making him the second M-Brave to garner the honor this season.

Moritz made M-Braves history last week by logging back-to-back four-hit games. It marked the first time an M-Braves player had two straight four-hit games since Emerson Landoni, July 12-12, 2015, at Chattanooga. Moritz was the first to do it with home runs in each game, the first two home runs of his season.

Moritz is batting .292 with two home runs, 16 doubles and 33 RBI in 79 games for the M-Braves. He was promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome on April 29.

Atlanta drafted Moritz in the sixth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft from UNC Greensboro. He is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Diaz, 23, tossed three perfect innings with five strikeouts in three relief appearances against Biloxi. He has not allowed a run in his past 7 2/3 innings over eight appearances. The right-hander has 11 strikeouts to three walks over that stretch.

Diaz is 3-4 with a 3.02 ERA in 47 2/3 innings over 47 appearances this season. He has 61 strikeouts to 28 walks. Opponents have a .162 batting average against him.

Atlanta drafted Diaz in the 27th round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft from Michigan State University. He is originally from North Vancouver, Canada.

The club returns to action with a six-game home series against the Montgomery Biscuits tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Trustmark Park. This series from September 13-18 will be the final series of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.