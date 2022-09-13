Tuesday, September 13 vs. Montgomery Biscuits: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

September 13, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | 6:35 PM CT | Trustmark Park| Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (59-71, 30-31, 3rd SL South, -8.0) vs.

Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (67-58, 39-24, 1st SL South, +6.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Allan Winans (1-4, 2.89) vs. LHP John Doxakis (2-6, 5.67)

Game #131 | 2nd Half #62 | Home Game #62

Today's Roster Moves

C Logan Brown transferred from Mississippi to the FCL Braves

C Arden Pabst reinstated from the Development List

Today's Promotions:

Bark in the Park: Your pup will get in free with a signed waiver at the gate, presented by Hollywood Feed. Usually, humans must pay, but you can get a free ticket voucher with any purchase at a Hollywood Feed location! Woof Woof!

$1 Hot Dog Night: All hot dogs are just $1 all night, anywhere in the ballpark!

Hygiene Drive: Holmes Community College is collecting toiletries and hygiene products to donate to We Will Go Ministries. Anyone who donates gets a $3 discount ticket!

TODAY'S STARTING LINEUPS

2022 M-BRAVES MEDIA GUIDE

2022 GAME PROGRAM

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves start a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trust- mark Park. This is the final series of the regular season.

ABOUT LAST SERIES: The M-Braves took two of six games against the Biloxi Shuckers, taking the first two games before dropping the next four in a row. The M-Braves won 13-2 on Tuesday and Wednesday, hitting four home runs in each game. Andrew Moritz, Cody Milligan, and Logan Brown each hit their first homers. The Shuckers won the next four games by a combined score of 27-10. On Sunday, Biloxi walked off on a squeeze bunt play to win 5-4 in 10 innings.

THE SLUGBAUER MAKING MISSISSIPPI HISTORY: 1B Drew Lugbauer has hit a club-record 45 career M-Braves home runs over two seasons and 207 games. He hit 18 home runs in 2021 and leads the league with 27 in 2022. On Sept. 9 at Biloxi, he broke the franchise single-season home run record, surpassing Ernesto Mejia (2011) and Mike Hessman's (2001) single-season franchise record (26). Lugbauer set a club record with seven RBI on Saturday, July 2, at Biloxi.

- Lugbauer hit a walk-off three-run homer on July 8 vs. Pensacola and a walk-off single on June 3 vs. Montgomery. He is in the league's top 10 in...home runs (27, 1st), RBI (79, 1st), XBH (51, 2nd), walks (74, 3rd), doubles (24, 9th), and total bases (200, 2nd).

GIVE ME MO MORITZ: Andrew Moritz homered in back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday for his first two long balls, logging four hits in each game. In the series, the outfielder went 9-for-18 with two homers, three doubles, five RBI, and seven runs. Moritz became the first M-Brave to log back-to-back four-hit games since Emerson Landoni had back-to-back five hits, July 12-13 at Chattanooga in 2015. His efforts earned him Southern League Player of the Week.

STRONG STARTING PITCHING: The M-Braves lost eight games in which the starting pitcher made it at least five innings (8/30-9/8), posting a 3.29 ERA (15 ER, 41.0 IP) over that span. The starting pitcher has gone at least five innings in nine of the last 11 games.

THE GORDON MOBILE: RHP Tanner Gordon is 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA (9 ER/28.0 IP) over his last five starts. He has 27 strikeouts to four walks over those starts. The right-hander's ERA has improved each month, highlighted by a 3-0 record and a 3.43 ERA over four starts in August.

DODDZY: Since his promotion on July 12, LHP Dylan Dodd is 1-4 with a 3.27 ERA in 41.1 innings over eight starts. Dodd posted a 2.08 ERA in four starts in August, going an unlucky 0-3. The left-hander has allowed no more than two runs in six of eight starts with three quality starts. INDY BALL: RHP Indigo Diaz has not allowed a run in his last 7.2 innings over eight outings. He has three walks to 11 strikeouts, starting on August 17. He is currently ranked as Atlanta's No. 30 prospect.

CALL HIM MR. MALLOY: In August, Justyn-Henry Malloy hit .301 with three home runs, eight doubles, 15 RBI, 20 walks, 20 runs, and .935 OPS. He shot up the most recent pros- pect rankings, jumping up 14 spots to No. 13 in the Braves MLB Pipeline Top 30. - Last week at Biloxi, the Georgia Tech product reached base 16 times. He went 8-for-22 with a home run, five RBI, and seven walks.

BIG BAD BUNNELL: Cade Bunnell is currently in his third stint with the M-Braves this season. In 38 games for Mississippi, he is batting .315 with eight home runs, nine doubles, two triples, 32 RBI, 29 walks, and 1.038 OPS. Bunnell was a 40th-round pick in 2019 by Atlanta. - Bunnell logged his first multi-homer game on August 25 at Birmingham, smashing a solo home run in the fourth and three-run shot in the ninth. Since being promoted for a third time on August 10, he is batting .293 with six homers, 18 walks, 26 RBI and a .981 OPS in 26 games.

TAKE 'EM TO THE DELI: INF Riley Delgado keeps on hitting, ranking 6th in the Southern League with a .270 batting average. He holds a 14-game on-base streak. He had an eight-game hit streak from 7/23-8/4 and an 11-game hit streak from 5/13-25.

THIS SEASON AGAINST THE BISCUITS: The M-Braves have won just one of five series against the Biscuits this season. The two clubs met for the first series of the season from April 8-10, with Montgomery winning two of three.

- The Biscuits have dominated at Trustmark Park, winning seven of nine coming into this series. From May 24-30, Montgomery won five of six, with their only loss being on a Drew Lugbauer walk-off single in the 10th inning.

- The M-Braves' lone series win came from April 26-May 1, where the club won four of six games. The M-Braves pulled off ninth-inning comebacks in games five and six of the series. Riley Delgado hit a go-ahead two-run single in the ninth on April 30, and Jalen Miller won the game on May 1 with an extra-inning grand slam.

M-BRAVES TO MLB IN 2022: OF Drew Waters (8/22), C Shea Langeliers (8/16), RHP Freddy Tar- nok (8/16), INF Vaughn Grissom (8/10), INF Joey Meneses (WSH, 8/2), RHP William Woods (ATL, 4/27), RHP Bryce Elder (4/12), OF Michael Harris II (5/28 from MIS), and LHP Joey Wentz (DET, 5/11) as former M-Braves to make their MLB debut this season. In total, 160 have made their debuts, and 23 have been promoted directly from Mississippi since 2005.

THE COMEBACK KIDS: The M-Braves have come back in the eighth inning or later 10 times this season after just two such comebacks last season. Against the Barons, the M-Braves scored four of the final five runs to win an 11-inning thriller on August 27. On August 29, Bunnell smashed a game-winning grand slam in the ninth. On September 2, the M-Braves scored four runs in the eighth in a 9-7 comeback win over the Smokies.

Southern League Stories from September 13, 2022

