Brett Skinner Named 2024 USHL Coach of the Year

May 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The United States Hockey League (USHL) and the Fargo Force have announced that Brett Skinner has been named Coach of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

League awards are voted on by each member club's General Manager.

In his first season as head coach of the Force, Skinner led his club to a 50-10-2-0 record in capturing the Anderson Cup as USHL regular-season champions and establishing a League record for wins in a season.

Under his guidance, the Force scored a league-high 272 goals and allowed a league-low 143 goals. Fargo, which flourished in special teams in 2023-24, ranked second in the League with a 31.5% power play percentage and was first in penalty kill percentage with a 86.2% mark. The Force began the season by winning their first 10 games of the season and also had a 10-game winning streak from Jan. 26-Feb. 25.

Skinner had three players named All-USHL First Team in forward Mac Swanson, defenseman Leo Gruba and goaltender Hampton Slukynsky. Forward Zam Plante picked up All-USHL Second Team honors and defenseman Brason Boser was named All-USHL Third Team.

Skinner, a former Des Moines Buccaneer defenseman (2001-02) who served as an assistant coach for the Sioux Falls Stampede from 2017-22 where he helped the Stampede to a Clark Cup Championship in 2018-19, joins Nick Oliver (2023) and Dean Blais (2009) as Fargo Force coaches to be named the recipient of the USHL Coach of the Year award.

