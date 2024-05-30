USA Hockey Announces Swanson, Slukynsky and Gauthier as 2023-24 Award Winners

May 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Fargo Force forward Mac Swanson was named the Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year, while Force netminder Hampton Slukynsky was selected Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year. Additionally, forward Cutter Gauthier, who plays for Boston College after spending two seasons in the USHL with the USA Hockey National Development Program, was named Jim Johannson College Player of the Year.

Swanson, this year's USHL Player of the Year, USHL Forward of the Year and All-USHL First Team, generated 77 points on 26 goals and 51 assists in 55 regular-season games Fargo Force in 2023-24. Committed to the University of North Dakota, Swanson helped lead the Force to the Anderson Cup and the Clark Cup in 2023-24. The Anchorage, Alaska native led the USHL in assists, ranked third in points and tied for the top plus-minus rating in the League with a +39 mark in 2023-24. This year's Clark Cup Playoffs MVP, Swanson helped Team USA win a bronze medal at this year's World Junior A Challenge.

This year's USHL Goaltender of the Year and an All-USHL First Team selection, Slukynsky led USHL goaltenders in wins with a 28-3-0-0 regular-season record with the Fargo Force this season. Slukynsky's 1.86 goals against average and .923 save percentage also led the League, as did his five shutouts. Slukynsky helped the Force to the Anderson Cup as the 2023-24 USHL regular-season champions, the Clark Cup as USHL playoff champions and was named USHL Goaltender of the Week four times in 2023-24, Slukynsky, who was drafted in the fourth round (#118) by the Los Angeles Kings in 2023, helped Team USA win a bronze medal at this year's World Junior A Challenge. A sophomore forward at Boston College in 2023-24, Gauthier helped lead the Eagles to both the Hockey East regular-season and tournament championship, and propelled BC to its first national championship game appearance since 2012. Gauthier led the nation in scoring with 38 goals, including a chart-topping 10 game-winners, and ranked second nationally with 65 points. Gauthier, who signed an entry-level contract with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks following the college season in April, was named an AHCA Division I First Team All-American as well as earning All-Hockey East First Team honors. On the international stage, Gauthier helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.