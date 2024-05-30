USHL Players Sign NHL Deals

A pair of forwards from the United States Hockey League have signed contracts with NHL teams.

Julian Lutz, a forward with the Green Bay Gamblers, has signed a three-year entry-level deal with Utah (formerly the Arizona Coyotes). Selected by the Coyotes in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Lutz registered 68 points with 24 goals and 44 assists in 50 games with the Gamblers in 2023-24. A native of Weingarten, Germany, Lutz led Green Bay in scoring, his 44 assists tied for sixth in the USHL and his 1.36 points per game was ninth.

Juraj Pekarcik, a forward with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues. Selected by the Blues in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the Trstena, Slovakia native had 59 points with nine goals and 50 assists this season in helping lead the Fighting Saints to the Eastern Conference title. His 50 assists ranked second in the league and his 1.37 points per game mark ranked eighth.

"While we are a league known for placing in college, it's important to point out that the USHL also has a track record with players signing professional contracts immediately following their time in the league," said Kalle Larsson, Dubuque's General Manager. "Juraj came to Dubuque with a goal of signing an NHL-contract. With hard work and dedication to his craft, he was able to reach that milestone. First and foremost, the USHL is a development league that keep all options open and offers a path for every player, regardless of their aspirations."

