Pekarcik Signs Entry Level Contract with St Louis Blues

May 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - Fighting Saints forward Juraj Pekarcik has signed a 3-year entry level professional contract with the St. Louis Blues organization.

Pekarick, a 2023 third-round pick by the Blues, joined the Fighting Saints this season for his first season playing in North America. Pekarcik proved to be one of the elite setup players in the USHL.

"Adding Juraj to an already deep group of forwards was a big factor in our team success," said general manager and president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson. "From day one, he came in with a smile on his face and a determination to be a difference maker every day, and he was."

Pekarcik finished second in the USHL with 50 assists during the regular season. Among players who skated in 30-or-more games, the Slovakian forward logged the fifth-most points-per-game in the USHL at 1.37.

He represented his native Slovakia at the 2024 World Junior Championships, scoring once and assisting twice in five games at the tournament.

"Seeing a player come to Dubuque and sign an NHL contract immediately following his USHL career speaks volumes to the work we do, both as a team and a league," said Larsson. "We are excited to watch Juraj as he embarks on his professional journey, and are grateful he trusted the Fighting Saints with his development."

The winger was a huge reason Dubuque's top-ranked power play was successful all season. Pekarcik finished second in the USHL with 21 power play assists.

"Juraj's commitment to his development both on and off the ice here in Dubuque has been tremendous," said associate head coach Evan Dixon. "This level of commitment paired with his ability to handle challenges are going to be what takes him far in his career.

"He took major strides throughout the season and ultimately ended up leading our team in scoring in the playoffs," added Dixon. "We feel he has earned the opportunity to take the next step in his journey. We are grateful for his time with us in Dubuque and we wish him all the best."

Pekarcik inks his first professional contract just under twelve months after being selected 76th overall in the NHL Draft last June.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to be on the Dubuque team," said Pekarcik. "It helped me a lot in hockey, but it also taught me a lot in life. I would like to thank the organization for everything during my season there."

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.