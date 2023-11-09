Brett Jodie Returning as Manager in 2024

November 9, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - Brett Jodie will return as Saltdogs manager for his fourth season in 2024, the club has announced.

Jodie, 47, has led the 'Dogs since he was hired not long before the start of the 2021 season. This upcoming year marks his 11th as a manager, having spent 2013-2019 managing the Somerset Patriots of the Atlantic League.

"Brett has done a tremendous job on the field and in our community from the day he was hired and we are looking forward to providing our fans with another great season of Saltdogs baseball in 2024 with Brett returning at the helm," said Saltdogs President Charlie Meyer.

The 'Dogs returned to the playoffs during Jodie's second season in 2022, and Brett led the 'Dogs to a 53-47 record despite taking over just a few weeks before the 2021 season began.

"I love the Saltdogs organization and everyone involved," Jodie said. "It is truly a pleasure to work with Charlie and (GM) Shane (Tritz) and the rest of the staff. We also have the best ownership in Jim Abel and his family. I look forward to competing with our team in front of our wonderful fans in a quest for the championship. Lincoln is a special place and has become my second home. I look forward to the season - Go Saltdogs!"

In 2022, Lincoln won eight of the final nine games to make the playoffs - having to win each of the last three against rival Sioux City to grab the final postseason spot.

Jodie also led the Somerset Patriots to six playoff appearances and an Atlantic League title during his seven-year tenure as manager. He also brings MLB experience to Haymarket Park dugout, having pitched for both the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres.

Jodie was drafted in the 6th round of the 1998 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina. He went on to debut as a Yankee in 2001 before a trade sent him to San Diego, where he spent the remainder of the season.

2024 season ticket packages are available now! Stay tuned to saltdogs.com and follow us on social media @saltdogsball to stay up to date on all announcements for the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from November 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.